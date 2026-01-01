A New Year's celebration in a Swiss Alpine bar became one of the worst peacetime disasters in recent memory as fire ripped through an iconic resort venue, leaving around 40 people dead and more than 100 injured.

Authorities confirmed the blaze erupted at about 01:30 local time in Le Constellation, a popular lounge and bar in the ski resort town of Crans-Montana, shortly after the countdown to 2026. What had been a festive night of music, dancing, and champagne turned into a scene of choking smoke, panic, and tragic loss as flames spread with terrifying swiftness through the crowded basement space.

Officials say that one of Switzerland's worst civilian tragedies has shaken the nation. Swiss authorities, emergency teams, and forensic units are now racing to identify victims and determine how celebrations turned into a catastrophe.

Fire Rips Through Crowded Bar, Trapping Partygoers

The fire began deep within the basement area of Le Constellation as revellers celebrated the New Year. Police spokesman Gaetan Lathion said the alarm was raised at around 01:30 after smoke was observed rising from the bar's interiors.

Within moments, what friends and tourists assumed was a momentary flare-up became a roaring blaze. Witnesses reported seeing flames erupt near parts of the wooden ceiling and rapidly fill the room with dense smoke, forcing many to flee towards the only stairway leading out of the basement.

Survivors interviewed by broadcasters described stampedes and crushing conditions as hundreds tried to escape through narrow exits. One teen from Paris told Associated Press that he and his friends were caught in chaos, with some hiding behind furniture before breaking out through a window to survive.

Valais Canton police commander Frédéric Gisler told reporters that around 40 people had been killed, and 115 others were seriously injured, many suffering severe burns and smoke inhalation. Hospitals across Switzerland, from Sion to Lausanne and Zurich, were inundated with casualties and overwhelmed by the scale of the incident.

Authorities have confirmed that emergency services, including 10 helicopters, 40 ambulances, and more than 150 responders, rushed to the scene to pull survivors from the inferno and deliver urgent care.

BREAKING:



🇨🇭Horrific video of the fire that broke out at a celebration in Switzerland last night, killing around 40 people and injuring over 100



Women SCREAM HYSTERICALLY trying to escape BURNING club in Swiss mountain resort of Crans Montana



Exit apparently blocked pic.twitter.com/sQjW0OydUB — Megatron (@Megatron_ron) January 1, 2026

Investigation Underway Amid International Mourning

Swiss officials have ruled out terrorism or intentional attack as they investigate a complex picture of what sparked the blaze. Beatrice Pilloud, the canton's attorney general, said it was too early to definitively state the cause of the fire, and that experts would require access to the wreckage before conclusions could be drawn.

Witness accounts broadcast by French media suggest the blaze may have started after sparkler candles attached to champagne bottles were waved close to the low wooden ceiling, igniting flammable materials and accelerating the fire's spread. A flashover, a rapid and extreme fire expansion phenomenon, may have compounded the danger, according to early analyses.

Swiss President Guy Parmelin described the tragedy as 'one of the worst our country has experienced,' highlighting the international scope of the disaster and its impact across borders as victims and tourists from multiple nations were among those caught in the blaze.

A formal state of emergency has been declared in Valais to coordinate continued rescue, identification, and support efforts, and authorities have imposed a no-fly zone over Crans-Montana while forensic and investigative teams comb through evidence.

The Italian government confirmed that at least 16 of its citizens were missing after the fire, and foreign embassies, including the British Embassy in Bern, have pledged full consular support to affected families and nationals.

The King’s message to the President of Switzerland following the fire in Crans-Montana last night. pic.twitter.com/aD6OI2zFeM — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) January 1, 2026

Our thoughts are with all those injured and killed in the terrible tragedy in Crans-Montana, and we pay tribute to the Swiss emergency services who are leading the response.



We will continue to monitor the situation, and our consular staff stand ready to support any British… pic.twitter.com/eUDWBnxVkV — Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (@FCDOGovUK) January 1, 2026

Human Cost and Aftermath of the Inferno

Scenes outside hospitals and at the site showed distraught relatives waiting for news and rescue staff working under immense pressure. In some cases, local businesses opened their doors as makeshift shelters and triage centres while ambulances ferried victims to specialist burns units across Switzerland.

Officials warned that identification of the deceased may take considerable time, given the severity of injuries and the complex forensic work required. Swiss police established helplines for families and urged the public to avoid nearby slopes to lessen demands on medical services.

Residents and international visitors alike now seek answers, but the shock of New Year joy turning to tragedy has already left its mark on the Swiss Alps community and beyond.

As Switzerland enters a period of mourning, experts are expected to examine whether safety protocols at popular venues will be re-evaluated to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Swiss and international authorities continue their painstaking work to piece together exactly how one of the year's most anticipated celebrations ended in such devastating loss.