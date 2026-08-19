A federal judge has restored Affordable Care Act (ACA) protections for gender-affirming care, striking down a Trump administration provision that would have pulled the treatment from the law's essential health benefits, the architecture that caps costs for every marketplace enrollee.

Senior US District Judge Nathaniel Gorton, appointed by Republican President George HW Bush, ruled that the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) overstepped its authority when it moved to exclude certain gender-affirming procedures from that protected list. The US District Court for the District of Massachusetts issued the decision on Friday.

A Narrow Win, Not a Clean Sweep

The win is narrower than early coverage suggested. Gorton struck the gender-affirming care provision but sided with the administration on four other challenged parts of the same rule. A coalition of 20 states and Pennsylvania's governor had originally contested nine provisions of the measure. Seven were already vacated this year in a separate Maryland case, City of Columbus v. Kennedy.

The rule at the centre of the fight is the 2025 Marketplace Integrity and Affordability rule, which HHS finalised in June 2025. The administration promoted it as a way to curb enrollment fraud and cut federal subsidy spending. Beginning in 2026, it would have barred non-grandfathered individual and small-group plans from treating specified gender-affirming procedures as essential health benefits.

Why Essential Benefits Shield Every Enrollee

That technical change carried consequences well beyond transgender patients. Essential health benefits anchor the ACA's cost protections. Anything inside the 10 benefit categories is shielded by annual out-of-pocket caps and qualifies for federal subsidies. Pull a category out, and those financial guardrails disappear with it. That guarantee matters most for anyone facing a serious diagnosis, when uncapped bills can quickly spiral.

Gorton found that HHS rewrote those categories without following the procedures the ACA requires, according to the court's opinion and order. States that run their own exchanges set which benefits plans must cover, and the coalition argued the federal change would override that authority while raising premiums and out-of-pocket bills.

The 1.8 Million Coverage Warning

The stakes reach millions. The coalition argued the wider rule could cost roughly 1.8 million people their coverage in 2026, a figure matching HHS's own projection. Most of that loss would fall on lower-income households already stretched by rising premiums.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta, who co-led the case with Massachusetts and New Jersey, said the ruling means the care can, and in many states must, qualify for the ACA's financial protections. 'Everyone deserves access to health coverage,' Bonta said.

Massachusetts Attorney General Andrea Joy Campbell called the order a block on efforts to make the care more expensive and harder to reach.

The Fight Is Far From Over

The ruling does not end the administration's push. In a separate move this month, HHS finalised a rule cutting off federal Medicaid and Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) funding for gender-affirming care for transgender young people.

Insurers can still cover the treatment voluntarily, and states can require it, but the broader legal battle over how durable ACA cost caps remain is far from settled.

For now, the decision keeps a set of cost protections intact, not only for transgender enrollees but for anyone whose marketplace plan depends on the essential benefits structure staying whole.