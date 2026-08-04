Donald Trump's attempt to revive his birthright citizenship order has run out of road, after the Supreme Court's deadline for seeking rehearing passed without a filing from his administration.

The move caps a bruising legal defeat over the issue in Washington, where the justices had already rejected the White House's bid to end automatic citizenship for most children born on US soil.

The court ruled on 30 June in a 6-3 decision that the Constitution guarantees birthright citizenship, with Chief Justice John Roberts writing for the majority and Justice Brett Kavanaugh concurring only on statutory grounds.

Trump had publicly vowed to ask for an immediate rehearing, posting on Truth Social that the ruling would 'destroy America' if not reversed, but the deadline passed without the Justice Department lodging the challenge he promised.

Trump Birthright Citizenship Fight Hits a Dead End

The news came after months of courtroom and political theatre around one of Trump's most prized second-term promises. He made the issue central to his immigration agenda, signed the executive order early in his presidency and then turned up in person at the Supreme Court in April, a rare and theatrical move that underlined how much he wanted this fight.

The justices were not unanimous in the outcome, but the bottom line was still fatal to Trump's plan. Five justices, including Roberts, Amy Coney Barrett and the court's three liberals, held that the Fourteenth Amendment protects birthright citizenship. Kavanaugh split from them on the constitutional reasoning, but still said the executive order failed because it conflicted with federal statute.

That left Trump with a narrow and increasingly desperate path back to the court. A rehearing would have required at least one justice to change position and a majority to agree to revisit the case, and as SCOTUSblog has noted, the court has not reheard an argued case in more than 50 years.

What the Ruling Means for Trump

The practical effect is straightforward, if politically maddening for Trump allies. The Supreme Court's June ruling affirmed a lower court order blocking the executive order that sought to deny automatic citizenship to children born in the United States to parents who are in the country temporarily or unlawfully.

Trump's own public response suggested he was already looking beyond the courtroom. After the ruling, he argued Congress 'can easily make it up' with legislation and insisted that no constitutional amendment would be needed. That view does not hold up against the majority's reasoning, which rested on constitutional grounds and, in effect, leaves Trump's camp with a far harder road than simple statutory tinkering.

The court's decision also sharpened the internal split in the conservative bloc. Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch and Samuel Alito dissented, with the trio signalling they would have gone much further in narrowing or overturning long-standing citizenship protections. In other words, this was not a tidy ideological line-up, but a messy one, and that is part of what made the ruling so damaging to Trump.

Supreme Court and White House Response

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and that silence mattered almost as much as the missed filing itself. For a president who had promised an immediate challenge, the absence of any petition was a sign that the administration either could not or would not take another swing.

Read more Trump Allies Push Plan to Bar Pregnant Women Entering US After Birthright Citizenship Ruling Trump Allies Push Plan to Bar Pregnant Women Entering US After Birthright Citizenship Ruling

The Supreme Court's certified judgment now leaves the June ruling in place, and that is the end of the matter for now.

Trump can still push Congress, or try to relitigate the politics of the issue, but the legal track he chose has slammed shut.

It is a fairly brutal outcome, frankly, for a president who framed the case in apocalyptic terms and still came away empty-handed. The birthright citizenship fight is over in court.