A top Trump administration health official has admitted TrumpRx was never designed for insured Americans, a striking retreat from the White House's sweeping sales pitch, with KFF polling showing just 7% of prescription drug users have visited the site.

Chris Klomp, who leads Medicare at the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), made the admission at STAT's Breakthrough Summit East in New York in March, telling attendees the platform was never meant for people whose medications are covered by insurance.

'The goal was not actually some massive reach,' Klomp said, noting that 170 million Americans hold commercial insurance and 68 million are on Medicare, with the balance largely on Medicaid.

That framing sits awkwardly beside President Donald Trump's own promises. He called the site 'transformative' at its February launch and claimed it delivered 'the largest reduction in prescription drug prices in history by many many times'.

What TrumpRx Actually Is

TrumpRx.gov is a government-run price display, not a pharmacy. It shows cash prices negotiated with drugmakers, then sends patients to manufacturers' sites or partner pharmacies to buy.

The site launched on 5 February with 43 brand-name drugs. As of mid-July, it lists 92, drawn from 15 of the 17 companies that signed pricing deals with the administration. Those same companies make more than 800 brand-name medicines, according to an analysis of Food and Drug Administration (FDA) records.

Blockbusters are largely missing. Pfizer's blood thinner Eliquis, its Covid pill Paxlovid, and Merck's cancer therapy Keytruda appear nowhere on the platform.

Why the Insured Are Left Out

Every listing is cash-pay only, meaning purchases are not processed directly through insurance at checkout. While these costs historically locked patients out of plan benefits, a mid-July 2026 FTC settlement began forcing major providers like CVS to let patients apply their TrumpRx spending toward deductibles and out-of-pocket maximums.

For most insured Americans, co-pays through existing plans are usually cheaper than TrumpRx's cash prices, according to health policy experts at KFF. The clearest winners are the uninsured, people with high deductibles, and patients whose drugs sit outside their coverage, such as fertility and some GLP-1 weight loss treatments.

The Numbers Behind the Hype

KFF's Health Tracking Poll found only 35% of prescription drug users had heard even some detail about TrumpRx a month after launch, and just 7% had visited it to compare prices. That figure rose to 16% among GLP-1 users.

The site's banner claims more than $400 million (£298 million) in savings, but the figure has not been updated in over a month, and the White House has declined to say how many patients have used the platform.

Pharmacists see only occasional interest. Ronna Hauser of the National Community Pharmacists Association said patients asking about TrumpRx prices come in 'here and there', mostly hunting GLP-1 discounts.

Will It Save You Money?

Mostly only if you pay cash. A STAT analysis found about half of the original 43 drugs already had cheaper generic versions elsewhere. Antidepressant Pristiq lists at $200.10 (£149) on TrumpRx, while its generic sells for under $30 (£22) with a GoodRx coupon.

With 59% of Americans telling KFF they worry about affording prescriptions, the highest share since 2018, the site's narrow reach matters. Boehringer Ingelheim diabetes drugs joined in March at around $55 (£41) against a $525 (£392) list price. That is real relief for cash payers, but as Klomp has now confirmed, relief for everyone else was never the plan.