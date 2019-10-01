Female athletes around the globe feel that women's sports is no longer sustainable. The reason behind the claim is because of the ever-increasing dominance of transgender competitors in the field of athletics. Female competitors are even claiming that it's the end of women's sports.

Recently, Selina Soule couldn't qualify for a 55-meter track event in the New England regional competition. She failed to qualify for the event because two biological men (transgenders) ended up winning the race.

It is indeed unfair that the biological males are considered females just because they identify differently. As a result, females are now forced to compete with transgenders. That is ensuring that none of the genuinely female competitors are winning events.

A similar incident happened with the 16-year old female athlete in Bloomfield, Connecticut in the United States. She was forced by the authorities to compete with born-males.

A transgender's physical prowess is set to overwhelm that of a female competitor. Amidst such a one-sided competition, female athletes aren't sure whether they can compete with actual females and claim their deserved honour on the tracks.

Soule admitted that to compete with a transgender is similar to any other heartbreaking event. It's like being assured that regardless of the effort they put into the race and no matter how much preparation and practice they indulge in, at the end of the day it'll be a transgender who will lift the gold medal.

In an interview with Caldronpool, Soule said, "I've lost opportunities to compete at world-class tracks, I've lost opportunities to compete in front of college coaches and gain attention, and I've lost opportunities to win titles."

She also expressed her worries for other female athletes across the globe. She feels that like her, many other female competitors are facing career threats from biological males who simply change their gender to achieve glory in sports. Soule also expressed doubts about whether the authorities will ever listen to their pain.

Soule, with the help of ADF (Alliance Defending Freedom), filed a complaint with the United States Department of Education Office for Civil Rights. They assured her of looking into the matter.