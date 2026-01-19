Stranger Things star Finn Wolfhard, best known for playing Mike Wheeler, recently took the stage on Saturday Night Live (SNL) for a series of sketches that have left the fandom in a frenzy.

In a surprise reunion with his co-stars, Wolfhard appeared to 'nuke' the Netflix hit's controversial series finale. The parody was so sharp that fans are now convinced the 'Conformity Gate' theory is exactly that — just a theory — though it was momentarily made real through SNL's satire.

SNL's 'Stranger Things' Promo Video

Finn Wolfhard made his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, appearing in a string of sketches — one of which was a Stranger Thingspromo skit, imagining potential spin-offs of the hit Netflix series. While played for laughs, the skit clearly leaned into long-standing plot holes fans have pointed out over the years, as well as the much-discussed 'Conformity Gate' theory.

The faux advert announced a slate of fictional spin-offs, including Steve Harrington's series 'Strangerous Minds,' Nancy Wheeler's investigative drama 'The Wheeler Report,' and Mike Wheeler's own show following his relocation to New York to pursue a writing career, titled 'Mike in Manhattan' — a clear nod to Sex and the City. Wolfhard starred in the sketch alongside his co-stars Gaten Matarazzo and Caleb McLaughlin.

Channeling full Sex and the City energy, the trio discussed their characters' love lives and poked fun at a glaring plot hole involving Dustin Henderson. In seasons three and four, Dustin dates Suzie — yet the series finale never addresses their relationship or a break-up.

Matarazzo quipped in the sketch, 'Well as you know, I briefly dated that weirdly nerdy girl to help me save the world and never talked to her again, and ever since my series of bad dates has been a never-ending story. I'm a disaster,' before breaking into 'The NeverEnding Story' — a moment fans still regard as one of his most iconic scenes on the show.

But the parody didn't stop there. The sketch also teased a spin-off centred on Mike's father titled 'Stranger Things: Oops! All Mike's Dad,' poking fun at fan complaints that the character was largely 'forgotten' and sidelined — particularly in the finale.

SNL's 'Conformity Gate' Theory Skit

On top of it all, Wolfhard, Matarazzo, and McLaughlin fully committed to the bit by leaning into the most talked-about theory surrounding the series finale — the 'Conformity Gate' theory, which suggests the final episode was fake.

The trio parodied fan speculation about a supposed ninth episode, in which the finale would be revealed as an illusion created by the show's main villain, Vecna — despite no such episode ever existing.

In the skit, the three were seen at the waterfall, where Mike believed Eleven had gone after escaping the military in the final episode.

Wolfhard quipped, 'Everything we thought happened was an illusion that was planted by Vecna. He's still out there!' His friends responded that it was impossible and asked for 'one good reason' to believe him.

Wolfhard replied, 'You want one good reason? How about Eleven?' — then turned around and reunited with Eleven, played by Kenan Thompson.

The theory emerged from widespread fan disappointment with the New Year's Eve finale. Many viewers felt unsatisfied with how the series concluded, citing unresolved plot holes despite the show's lengthy development and reported budget of between £298 million ($400 million) and £358 million ($480 million).

Fans' Reaction to the Skit

With Wolfhard's SNL skit, fans are now largely convinced that the 'Conformity Gate' theory is not real.

Many also found the Stranger Things promo skit amusing. One fan wrote, 'Mike in Manhattan is brilliant. I would watch that,' which was echoed by another: 'RESPECT for MIKE'S DAD. It's not easy to be that kind of character.'

Another fan added, 'The NeverEnding Story bit had me chuckling,' while one more commented, 'The Conformity Gate was addressed HAHAHAHAHHAHAHA. I love this fandom.'

However, some viewers found the sexual humour in the sketch 'disgusting' and 'tasteless.' On X, a Stranger Things fan account posted, 'SNL joking about the sex lives of Stranger Things characters is beyond tasteless — how did Netflix let that happen??'

SNL joking about the sex lives of Stranger Things characters is beyond tasteless—how did Netflix let that happen??



"Well, Max & I started off hot & heavy right, but then a couple years in, she just lies there like she's back in that coma."



pic.twitter.com/py6VKQpAWR — Stranger News (@StrangerNews11) January 18, 2026

The comment referred to a scene in which Lucas, played by Caleb McLaughlin, answered Mike's question about his love life: 'Well, Max & I started off hot & heavy, right, but then a couple of years in, she just lies there like she's back in that coma.'

Many fans found the joke highly inappropriate. One wrote, 'U guys realise this implies he f*cked her in her coma, right?? It's a rape joke. It's not funny.' Another added, 'What kind of game was going on on SNL? These jokes were so flat and disgusting.'

U guys realize this implies he fucked her in her coma right?? Its a rape joke. Its not funny. https://t.co/Q3LHT5V02A — uǝɹnɐ˥ (@secretbyler) January 18, 2026

A third commented, 'Sorry, but that coma "joke" was f***ing weird to me,' while a fourth wrote, 'That Max coma joke. SNL, you're weird for that one!'

Neither SNL, McLaughlin, nor Wolfhard, who hosted the episode, has publicly addressed the backlash regarding the controversial joke.

But, ultimately, Wolfhard's SNL appearance reminded fans why Stranger Things continues to captivate audiences — whether through playful parody, imaginative spin-offs, or sparking debate over controversial jokes.