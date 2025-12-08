Fans are buzzing over a possible romance between Netflix hit series 'Stranger Things' stars Sadie Sink and Finn Wolfhard, sparked by viral fan edits linking the two.

Social media speculation is heating up—but what's really going on? Here's everything we know so far, including the truth about their individual relationship statuses.

Fan Edits: Sadie and Finn Dating

A fan video edit of 'Stranger Things' stars Sadie Sink and Finn Wolfhard on TikTok has gone viral. TikTok user @fadietruther posted the video, which has now garnered 8.9 million views, 1.5 million likes, over a thousand comments, and more than a hundred thousand bookmarks.

The video compiles cute moments and interactions between the two from a promotional interview for the series.

The overlay caption reads, 'Gaten def knows something...,' highlighting how Gaten Matarazzo looked at the pair during the interview, sparking further speculation.

The clip is set to Olivia Dean's song 'So Easy (To Fall In Love),' a track often used on TikTok to emphasise romantic or cute moments.

One particular moment captured the hearts of netizens. During an Etalk interview, Finn was answering a question while Sadie, seated nearby, tried her best to watch him. Finn noticed and looked at her, saying 'Hey' in an adorably cute voice.

Fans' Comments on the Speculations

Comments under the video are overwhelmingly positive. One fan wrote, 'I don't usually ship people, but Finn and Sadie are so cute.'

Another added, 'Dude, Finn and Sadie have so much chemistry it needs to be studied.'

Some fans even made unverified claims: 'Are we forgetting they actually dated for a while? 😭'

Others focused on Gaten's reactions: 'Gaten and Finn lived together for this season, so it makes sense he would know.'

Another commented, 'Omg it's so obvious, Finn and Sadie are Jake Peralta and Amy Santiago and Gaten is their Charles.'

'The little "heyyy" — he definitely likes her, that voice was something 😭,' one fan pointed out, referring to Finn's adorable 'Hey'.

Most comments, however, simply highlight how cute the two are when interacting.

The Truth and Individual Relationship Statuses

In 2022, Sadie and Finn were linked by rumours suggesting a romantic relationship. According to TikTok, the pair were in love — or at least, that's what posts claimed.

However, these were entirely unfounded, leaving fans frustrated at the spread of misinformation: 'TikTok lies all the time, Sadie and Finn never dated, and it's just spreading fake rumours,' one fan wrote.

Others urged the public to respect the cast's privacy, noting that the speculation makes it difficult for them to interact naturally on set.

Meanwhile, Finn, in a 2025 interview with Cosmopolitan, described the cast as 'like family.'

He even recalled a moment after the final shoot when he asked Sadie, 'Will it feel this sad forever?' to which she reportedly replied, 'Just give it a few days. You'll be fine.'

He also explained that while they don't text daily, the bond remains strong, with mutual support akin to family.

Cosmopolitan also confirmed that both Sadie and Finn are single. Finn said he wants to explore personal growth before committing to a relationship.

'Things that I've missed developmentally, questions that I have about myself that I'd like to experience or answer before I throw myself into a committed relationship,' Finn said.

While Sadie has always kept her dating life private, meaning fans are unlikely to know if she is seeing someone.

Even though fans can't get enough of their cute interactions, the truth is that Sadie and Finn are just good friends. Ultimately, it's all just speculation and fan edits shipping the co-stars.

For now, the real romance to enjoy is the one they share with their fans through Stranger Things and those memorable on-screen moments.