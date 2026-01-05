After nearly a decade of monsters, mysteries and Hawkins nostalgia, Stranger Things has finally reached its conclusion. Yet instead of basking in praise, the show's creators Matt and Ross Duffer have found themselves at the centre of controversy.

In a candid interview following the finale, Matt Duffer asked fans to 'cut him some slack' and expressed regret over doing post-finale interviews. Here's a look inside the backlash against Netflix's hit series and how the brothers' comments only made fans angrier.

Fans Criticise the Duffer Brothers

In their latest appearance on Josh Horowitz's Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Stranger Things creators opened up about the final season.

Matt and Ross Duffer explained that Stranger Things Season 5 had been carefully mapped out, confirming that many character arcs were planned carefully. However, Eleven's fate was left deliberately ambiguous to encourage audience interpretation.

The creators also revealed that the finale focused on emotional closure, coming-of-age themes, and character relationships rather than spectacle or deaths. The actors themselves were involved in shaping their characters' endings.

The brothers also teased a new ensemble spin-off with fresh characters and mythology, while emphasising that they do not plan to continue the original cast's story further.

Despite these insights, one comment from Matt overshadowed the rest. He admitted regretting doing post-finale interviews, asking fans to 'cut him some slack'.

'I really shouldn't have done any of these postmortem interviews,' he said, 'I am not in a good place. Like, why the hell did we do any of them yesterday is beyond me. I'm like fried.'

Horowitz joked that it was the best time to talk when 'you're fried.' Matt responded: 'I was getting over the flu. So, anyone mad at any answers we gave you yesterday, just cut me some slack.'

This response fuelled frustration among fans, who felt dismissed rather than acknowledged.

Viewers Demand Accountability

Many fans criticised the brothers for leaving character endings open‑ended. One wrote: 'They had YEARS to give us a proper ending and were paid millions for it. No, you can't expect any "slack" for telling us to "come up with our own endings" for multiple characters.'

Another fan wrote: 'No one should give them any slack. The lack of attention to detail in a show built on detail is insane. And then to say things like "well, I guess it happened off-screen" is unacceptable when you have a budget of $400M.'

Others argued that the creators, as millionaires, should deliver the highest quality: 'You're not someone producing this in a small apartment on a shoestring budget. You're millionaires being paid millions to create media that should be of the highest quality. The slack you're allowed should be minimal, given the amount invested in you.'

One fan urged them to 'grow thicker skins, learn, and, for God's sake, show some forethought in your decisions next time.'

Another fan criticised the creators for responding that way: 'Bro, they should be grateful. If I were them, I'd thank the fans for the criticism and use it to improve—either redo the season or make my next project better. What kind of response were they expecting with answers like that?'

Divided Reactions

Not all responses were hostile. Some defended the brothers, noting the immense pressure of closing a decade-long saga. 'It's got to be a lot to finish 10 years of writing and then do interviews where every single plot hole, no matter how small, is analysed. People need to enjoy the show,' one viewer said.

Another empathised: 'Burnout is real, especially after pouring so much into Stranger Things! Hope Matt Duffer gets some rest.'

Amid the noise surrounding the season finale of Stranger Things, the Duffer Brothers hasn't responded to the backlash surrounding their remarks.