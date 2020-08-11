Scientists may have come a step closer to solving the mystery of deep-space radiation bursts that continues to baffle astronomers for more than a decade. The researchers have detected what is believed to be the first Fast Radio Bursts originating from within the Milky Way Galaxy.

Scientists at the National Institute for Astrophysics (INAF–IASF) in Milan have discovered a "unique mix of radiation bursting from a dead star in our galaxy," according to the ESA's press release. Using a global collaboration of telescoped including European Space Agency's Integral high-energy space observatory they were able to notice the short bursts of massive energy in an event that has never been witnessed before.

The study suggests that this could be the clue to solving the mystery surrounding FRBs. FRBs is a mysterious high energy astrophysical process that is yet to be understood by astronomers. The first FRB was discovered by Duncan Lorimer and his student David Narkevic in 2007.

The study explains that the radio signals were emanated by magnetar SGR 1935+2154 that was discovered in 2014 in the constellation of Vulpecula. Magnetars are a type of neutron star that has an extremely powerful magnetic field. SGR 1935+2154 is believed to have become active again in April 2020 when it started bursting not only usual X-rays but also radio waves.

"We detected the magnetar's burst of high-energy, or 'hard', X-rays using Integral on 28 April," said lead author of the study Sandro Mereghetti of the National Institute for Astrophysics (INAF–IASF). "The 'Burst Alert System' on Integral automatically alerted observatories worldwide about the discovery in just seconds. This was hours before any other alerts were issued, enabling the scientific community to act fast and explore this source in more detail."

Astronomers in other parts of the world also witnessed an unusual event. CHIME radio telescope in Canada observed the same on the same day. And subsequent confirmations were made by the Survey for Transient Astronomical Radio Emission 2 (STARE2) in the US, a few hours later.

"We've never seen a burst of radio waves, resembling a Fast Radio Burst, from a magnetar before," Mereghetti added.

In the statement, Mereghetti reveals that this is the "first-ever observational connection" between FRBs and magnetars. "It truly is a major discovery, and helps to bring the origin of these mysterious phenomena into focus," Mereghetti concluded.

The study has been published in The Astrophysical Journal Letters.