One of the most dangerous types of cancer today is colon cancer. The latest casualty of which is no other than "Black Panther" actor Chadwick Boseman who died at a young age of 43.

The actor's death brought more attention to the disease and served as a reminder that even younger individuals are prone to suffer from adverse health consequences, even death. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), colon cancer is the third most common type of cancer that men and women in the U.S. have been diagnosed with. While it may become uncomfortable to discuss the signs and symptoms of this type of cancer, early diagnosis will always benefit the individual.

Here are the most common symptoms of this type of cancer.

1. Rectal bleeding

Dr Alfred Neugut, a cancer epidemiologist at Columbia University Mailman School of Public Health, revealed in Today that the moment there is blood, whether dark maroon colour or bright red, in the toilet bowl, toilet paper or just mixed in the stool, a visit to the doctor would be proper.

A gastroenterologist from Brigham and Women's Hospital, Dr Jennifer Inra, emphasised the need to look at the stool. She said many people do not mind it, but it is of great importance.

2. Abdominal pain

Another common symptom is a pain in the abdominal area. When there is a tumor, it could lead to blockage, or a tear, and could cause pain or cramps. Inra stated that the possibility of perforation exists when the pain is sharp and the abdomen is extremely tender.

3. Iron deficiency anemia

Experts noted that when the tumors of colon cancer bleed, it leads to blood loss. This, however, often goes unnoticed. One way to ascertain this, especially for those who have family members who suffer from cancer, is by having a routine blood test. This will reveal whether the body has enough healthy red blood cell.s

4. Changes in bowel habits

When stools start to become narrow or become much thinner, then it is a warning sign that must not be neglected. Constipation is another symptom to take note of. Mayo Clinic mentioned that diarrhea is also a change to watch out for.

5. Tenesmus

Doctors define it as the feeling of wanting to empty the bowels but no stool would pass even if one is trying. Inra stated that this could possibly be caused by a tumor in the rectal area.