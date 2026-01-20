The Metropolitan Detention Center has housed several celebrities arrested for various crimes. It has gained a negative reputation and has been compared to an asylum. Multiple sources claim that staying in the pre-trial detention facility is not for the faint of heart.

Overcrowding has been a common issue at the MDC. Attorneys and inmates have described the facility as disgusting and horrifying. However, there are not many options for those charged in New York federal court.

From Nicolás Maduro to Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Social media users have compiled photos of different individuals who are and were once detained in the MDC, starting with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. The photo shows Maduro with both his wrists bound by ties. He is accompanied by two people from the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA).

'Damn, he looks like Sadam here,' one person wrote.

'... mister bus driver,' another person wrote.

Ghislaine Maxwell was also detained at the MDC. A throwback photo of her confused one netizen into thinking that she looks like Kris Jenner.

'Trump's best friend,' one person joked.

'I know she and Jeff are predators, but (serious question) is that their only claim to fame before and since?' another person commented.

Tekashi 6ix9ine is another famous individual detained at the MDC. He is expected to spend three months in prison for violating the terms of his supervised release.

'Bro looks like a member of Guns N Roses,' one person wrote.

Several others asked what happened to the rapper because they had no idea why he was in prison.

R Kelly and Sean 'Diddy' Combs

R Kelly has been moved from one facility to another and is currently serving a lengthy conviction for sex trafficking and racketeering. He received a combined 31-year sentence, 30 years for racketeering and exploitation, and one year for child pornography.

His photo shows the artist wearing his prison uniform with his hands tied to his back.

'You mean LeBron James?' one person likened him to the basketball star.

'Oh God, double barf,' another person commented on his photo.

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was also sent to the MCD before, but he is now at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in Fort Dix, New Jersey. He is serving a 50-month sentence for sex crimes.

After seeing his photo, fans joked that he looks like the Godfather. Others also likened him to LeBron James, and others mocked his oily face.

What Life is Like at the MDC

Life at the MDC is no joke. There are approximately 1,300 inmates in the facility, resulting in an ongoing overcrowding problem. The facility is also very dark, and everyone is too noisy.

Legal analysts have described the MDC as the most miserable prison out of all the prisons in the United States. Food quality, medical facilities, and staffing have also been a problem at the MDC for many years.

The harsh conditions have sparked debates about pre-trial detention standards and whether the facility meets constitutional requirements for humane treatment, even as social media users continue to focus on the celebrity detainees rather than the systemic issues facing all inmates.