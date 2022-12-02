Seventy-nine-year-old Christine McVie, who sang and played the keyboard for British-American rock band Fleetwood Mac, passed away on November 30 following a "short illness." She left Fleetwood Mac in 1998 after 28 years but later returned in 2014.

Her family released a statement on Instagram, "On behalf of Christine McVie's family, it is with a heavy heart we are informing you of Christine's death. "She passed away peacefully at hospital this morning, Wednesday, November 30th 2022, following a short illness. She was in the company of her family."

"We kindly ask that you respect the family's privacy at this extremely painful time, and we would like everyone to keep Christine in their hearts and remember the life of an incredible human being, and revered musician who was loved universally. RIP Christine McVie," it continued.

Her former bandmates also publicly expressed their condolences. They called Christine a "one-of-a-kind" talent who was the "best friend anyone could have."

Fleetwood Mac posted their statement on all their social media platforms, "There are no words to describe our sadness at the passing of Christine McVie. She was truly one-of-a-kind, special and talented beyond measure. She was the best musician anyone could have in their band and the best friend anyone could have in their life."

"We were so lucky to have a life with her. Individually and together, we cherished Christine deeply and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. She will be so very missed," they added.

Singer Harry Styles was among the numerous artists who paid tribute to McVie. He shared a black-and-white picture of her with emojis of a bird and a black heart. Former US President Bill Clinton also his regards for the late singer, "Don't Stop was my '92 campaign theme song - it perfectly captured the mood of a nation eager for better days. I'm grateful to Christine & Fleetwood Mac for entrusting us with such a meaningful song. I will miss her."