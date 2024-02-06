A small aircraft suffered an engine failure and made an emergency landing in Parkland, 42 miles northwest of Miami, in Florida's northern Broward County, on Monday.

The flight took off from Pompano Beach Airpark but in mid-air, it experienced some complications with the engine, causing it to make an emergency crash-landing. The pilot crashed into a tree during the landing, causing some damage to the wing and the propellers of the jet.

The single-engine Cessna C150 plane landed around 4 PM on a Parkland roadway, near the area of Nob Hill Road and Hillsboro Boulevard. This happened after the pilot had reported the issue, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

A video captured by a witness showed the scary scene when the plane flew a few feet over vehicles before making the landing.

"Oh my God, oh my God," a witness inside a car yelled, as it can be heard in the video.

Earlier today, a plane crash-landed on Hillsboro Blvd in Parkland, FL. According to a witness, everyone is reported to be okay. ✈️😳🙏| #ONLYinDADE pic.twitter.com/bqUi2ii3rG — ONLY in DADE (@ONLYinDADE) February 6, 2024

There were two people on board - a man and a woman - both believed to be seasoned pilots, who were doing some training. One of the two pilots sustained a minor cut during the emergency landing but no major injury happened, according to reports in the local media.

"This may not look that way, but it is definitely a successful emergency landing. When a plane like this can land on a congested roadway with cars out here and nobody on the ground or nobody in the car got hurt, it's definitely successful," said Deputy Chief Mike Moser of the Coral Springs Fire Department.

Moser also said that he was able to speak to both the pilots, who were doing "very well".

"They're thankful the outcome was as good as it was. This is a very busy roadway and again, they were able to navigate over the top of the traffic signal here and we're able to make it down the road and avoid any cars on the roadway," added Moser.

The Father of the female pilot had a chat with the media and confirmed the cause appeared to be engine failure.

"It's a miracle — they were able to turn around, they were over the Everglades, they lost power and flew back down. The pilots did. My daughter was actually flying in the right seat," he said.

After the incident, the plane would have to be towed and could not have flown out of the crash scene because of the damage to its wings, according to Coral Springs Fire Rescue.