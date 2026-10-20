A former director of Florida's gambling addiction helpline has been sentenced to nearly 10 years in state prison after taking more than $1.4 million from his former employer to fund his gambling. Philip Lee Sullivan, 43, pleaded no contest to six felony charges after prosecutors said he used company credit cards to purchase gift cards and cash cards while working for Panama City-based Royal American.

On 16 October 2026, a Bay County judge adjudicated Sullivan guilty on all six counts and sentenced him to 118.5 months in prison, with the sentences running concurrently. He was also ordered to pay nearly $1.5 million in restitution, according to court records cited by WJHG-TV.

Florida’s former gambling addiction helpline director has been sentenced to nearly 10 years in prison for stealing $1.4 million from his former employer to fund his gambling habit.



Philip Lee Sullivan, 43, later became the head of the state’s gambling helpline, where he spoke… pic.twitter.com/5sFH9p2aXO — Complex (@Complex) October 19, 2026

Sullivan Sentenced for Stealing From Former Employer

Sullivan was arrested in March 2024 after an internal audit uncovered extensive unauthorised charges on a company-issued credit card. He was subsequently dismissed from Royal American, a Panama City-based property management company where he had served as chief financial officer. The Bay County Sheriff's Office initially charged him with grand theft involving more than $100,000.

According to the arrest affidavit, Sullivan allegedly used the company credit card to purchase gift cards and cash cards online. The transactions reportedly began in April 2023 and continued until his arrest in March 2024. He was released after posting a $650,000 bond, according to reports.

Continued Struggle With Gambling

Sullivan was appointed director of the Florida Council on Compulsive Gambling's 888-ADMIT-IT helpline in March 2025, about a year after his arrest in connection with the alleged theft from Royal American. The helpline provides confidential, round-the-clock support and referrals for people affected by problem gambling in Florida.

The role put him in charge of a service supporting people affected by problem gambling, a subject he had discussed in describing his own experiences. In an ODAAT Gambling Awareness podcast episode published on 13 October, just three days before his sentencing, Sullivan discussed how gambling had depleted his savings and left him deeply in debt.

Sullivan also revealed that he had been in recovery for more than two and a half years. Despite that, he continued gambling in the hope of winning enough money to replace the funds he had taken from his former employer, according to the podcast episode.

Family Blames ADHD Medication, but Prosecutors Cite Planning

Sullivan's family and defence attorneys argued during sentencing that Adderall, a prescription medication used to treat attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), had worsened his gambling behaviour. This was the defence's explanation; the available reporting does not establish that the medication caused his criminal conduct.

His wife, Mallory Sullivan, testified that she noticed a change in his behaviour after he began taking the medication. According to WMBB, she told the court she believed he would not have committed the offences if he had not been taking it. Prosecutors, however, argued that Sullivan had deliberately planned the thefts and taken steps to conceal them.

Royal American controller Shannon Scribner testified about how Sullivan used corporate credit cards to purchase gift cards and cash cards online. Scribner said Sullivan deliberately manipulated the company's financial controls, taking steps to circumvent safeguards designed to prevent fraud rather than simply exploiting an opportunity.