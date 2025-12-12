iShowSpeed is facing renewed scrutiny after a resurfaced livestream showed him violently attacking the viral robot influencer Rizzbot.

The footage, recorded months earlier in Austin, has triggered a hefty lawsuit from the robot's developer and an active police investigation.

The timing has also placed intense public attention on the streamer, who is set to premiere a new kung-fu short film.

The clip has spread fast again, raising questions about how the incident unfolded and what it means for his next project.

iShowSpeed Punches Rizzbot

The incident happened on 16 September 2025 during a livestream in Austin. The video begins with iShowSpeed meeting Rizzbot, a robot known for its humour and light insults, which helped it grow into a viral figure.

The interaction turns tense as the robot gives one of its usual sarcastic responses. The lawsuit says the streamer became 'angry and agitated' at this moment. Viewers then saw him put the robot in a chokehold as it made 'funny noises.'

Speed yelled 'Stop fucking talking shit' at the robot while holding it. He then told it that it was going to die. Rizzbot replied with 'you're my father,' a line from a well-known scene in Star Wars: Episode V.

Speed punched it twice in the face after that. He then slammed the robot onto a couch before throwing it to the floor. The situation shocked viewers and led to reports that the robot stopped working soon after.

Social Robotics said the robot suffered total functional loss. The company claimed its neck and mouth were damaged. They said the cameras and sensor ports were also ruined.

They stated that Rizzbot could no longer walk straight or create any content.

Rizzbot Developer Sues iShowSpeed

Social Robotics filed its lawsuit on 8 December. The legal action names iShowSpeed, Mixed Management and Ames Ward. The company is seeking $1 million (£750,000) in monetary relief.

They allege the streamer got 'intentionally physical with Rizzbot' and 'intentionally assaulted' the unit until it broke. The petition describes the damage as 'irreparable.' They say the destruction rendered the robot a complete loss.

Social Robotics is suing IShowSpeed, claiming he wrecked their “Rizzbot” during a wild Sept. 2025 stream. The Texas suit seeks $1M in damages as the drama shakes up the internet.



The company also said upcoming appearances were cancelled. This included a spot with MrBeast and a planned appearance on The NFL Today Show on CBS.

'This is no doubt a monumental setback for the RizzBot in terms of viral momentum and financial gain from the exposure. Being in a Mr Beast production is akin to being in a Super Bowl commercial,' said the bot developer in its lawsuit.

Police in Austin were called after the incident. Officers noted the robot was damaged without permission. The investigation remains active.

Rizzbot has since returned online with a new body. Social Robotics said only its hat and sneakers survived. They explained the latest version has upgraded movement and may soon feature dance skills.

Rizzbot Scandal Trends Ahead of iShowSpeed's Short Film

The video resurfaced again this week. It gained new attention just before Speed's short film premiere. The film is a kung-fu-themed project made with Beats and directed by Daniel Wolfe.

It follows Speed as he trains in martial arts while using Powerbeats Pro 2. Paco Yick appears in the film as his guide.

The short film will premiere on 12 December 2025 during a YouTube livestream. Speed will give away five Master of Speed & Stability kits during the event. These include custom earbuds and a poster.

There is no indication that the lawsuit will affect the release. However, the scandal now overshadows its promotion as online debate continues.