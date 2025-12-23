Shoppers across multiple US states are inspecting their freezers after Direct Source Seafood LLC issued a recall of frozen raw shrimp due to concerns the products might be contaminated with a radioactive substance.

The recall, conducted with the oversight of the US Food and Drug Administration, involves approximately 83,800 bags of frozen shrimp imported from Indonesia and sold under the Market 32 and Waterfront Bistro brand names.

Although no illnesses have been reported, regulators indicate that the potential presence of caesium-137, a radioactive isotope, prompted prompt action due to possible long-term health risks.

What Prompted the Frozen Shrimp Recall

According to a company announcement issued on December 19, 2025, Direct Source Seafood LLC recalled the shrimp after determining the products may have been prepared, packed or held under insanitary conditions.

Officials warned those conditions could have allowed contamination with cesium-137, also known as Cs-137.

The shrimp was manufactured in Indonesia and distributed across a wide geographic area, raising concerns about how many households may be affected.

Federal regulators are continuing to investigate reports of radioactive contamination linked to shipping containers and frozen shrimp products originating from Indonesian facilities operated by PT Bahari Makmur Sejati, which does business as BMS Foods.

Where the Recalled Shrimp Was Sold

The recalled products include:

Market 32 frozen raw shrimp sold in 1-lb bags, distributed at Price Chopper locations in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania and Vermont.

Waterfront Bistro frozen raw shrimp sold in 2-lb bags, available at Jewel-Osco, Albertsons, Safeway and Lucky Supermarkets across Colorado, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Montana, North Dakota, Nevada, Oregon, Utah and Wyoming.

The shrimp was sold beginning in late June and July 2025, depending on the retailer, with best-by dates extending into April 2027.

Why Radioactive Contamination Has Alarmed Consumers

While food recalls are relatively common, the involvement of a radioactive substance has heightened anxiety among shoppers. Cesium-137 is a man-made radioisotope produced by nuclear fission and does not occur naturally in food.

Health authorities say traces of Cs-137 can be present in the environment at background levels, but long-term or repeated exposure through contaminated food or water is associated with an elevated cancer risk.

The isotope behaves similarly to potassium in the body, allowing it to spread through soft tissues and potentially damage DNA over time.

No Illnesses Reported, but Investigation Ongoing

The FDA has confirmed that no illnesses have been reported in connection with the recalled shrimp. In a previous statement issued in October, the agency said no product that had tested positive for cesium-137 had entered the US marketplace at that time.

Nevertheless, the recall was issued as a precaution to prevent any potential exposure while further testing and inspections continue.

What Consumers Should Do Now

Consumers who purchased frozen shrimp under the Market 32 or Waterfront Bistro labels are urged not to consume the product. The shrimp should be discarded or returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Direct Source Seafood has advised customers with questions to contact the company directly during business hours.

Regulators say the recall is a preventative measure designed to protect public health while the investigation into possible radioactive contamination continues.