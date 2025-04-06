Move over, Dubai chocolate – there's a new viral obsession sweeping Britain's supermarket aisles, and it costs just £2. Jason's Sourdough, a premium bread created by a Leicestershire baker, is flying off the shelves so fast it's become near-impossible to find. With influencers raving and TikTok flooded with frantic bread hauls, could this humble loaf be the UK's next cult treat?

Jason Greary, 53, a fourth-generation baker from Leicestershire, launched his namesake Jason's Sourdough brand in 2020 after noticing the lack of affordable quality sourdough available in major supermarkets.

'The only places you could find proper sourdough bread were at pricey artisanal bakeries,' he told The Times, 'so I wanted to make it more accessible to more people.'

Today, his sourdough empire sells over 1 million loaves a week, prompting a £35 million investment into a third automated bakery to meet overwhelming demand.

How Jason's Bread Became TikTok Royalty

TikTok creators have dubbed the bread a pantry essential, showing bare shelves at Tesco and Sainsbury's and joking that finding a loaf feels like 'winning the lottery'. Creator @everyday_georgia joked that 'trying to secure Jason's Sourdough is a full-time job'. Others echoed the sentiment, with one user lamenting: 'My Morrisons hasn't had it for weeks.'

The popularity mirrors the frenzy over Dubai chocolate, the pistachio-and-knafeh-filled bar made viral by TikTok foodies. Created by Dubai-based Sarah Hamouda, the bar exploded in popularity after influencers filmed reactions to the luxurious blend of Middle Eastern flavours. Sales soared, with some fans flying thousands of miles to buy a bar.

Cult Status in the Kitchen

Now, Jason's Sourdough is joining the ranks of 'boujie' pantry staples that social media has transformed into status symbols. As The Times reported, this shift reflects Britons' growing appetite for premium versions of everyday essentials – and they're willing to pay the extra £1.25 over standard supermarket bread.

'We slow the whole process down,' Greary explained, highlighting that each loaf takes over 24 hours to make. 'The secret of making good sourdough is the temperature the dough sits at for a long period, where the lactobacillus starts working – that's where you get the flavour.'

Greary's mission remains rooted in accessibility. Despite selling a product that could easily retail for over £4, he has kept it affordable at £2. His White Ciabattin, Malted Grains and Seeds, and Classic White varieties are regularly featured in viral TikToks, many showing customers stockpiling loaves in freezers to avoid missing out.

Dubai Chocolate Walked So Jason's Sourdough Could Run

The rise of Jason's Sourdough and Dubai chocolate shows how platforms like TikTok now shape what's in our shopping trolleys. From Lidl to Waitrose, retailers are scrambling to restock products propelled to fame by viral content. These modern-day crazes are less about necessity and more about nostalgia, indulgence and, most of all, FOMO.

As millennial shoppers increasingly favour brands with artisanal flair, transparency and online buzz, Jason's Sourdough may just be the new benchmark for supermarket success. But, like all internet sensations, the question remains: how long will the craze last?

For now, one thing's for certain – if you see a loaf of Jason's on the shelf, grab it while you can.