EU Tells Families To Prepare 'Survival Kit' With 3-days Worth Of Food and Water Amid Global Tensions
The survival kit aims to equip citizens for potential disruptions and prevent panic
Rising global uncertainties have prompted the European Union to advise households to assemble a 'survival kit.' This kit should contain enough food and water to last three days, signalling a proactive approach to potential disruptions.
EU crisis management commissioner Hadja Lahbib has urged everyone to prepare for three days (72 hours) of self-reliance. She advised families to gather necessities like sustenance, drinking water in bottles, flashlights, fire starters, and identification papers in a water-resistant bag.
EU Urges Households To Prepare For Uncertain Times
This action is part of a more comprehensive EU's 'preparedness strategy.' It follows guidance from a report presented to the European Commission by Finland's former leader, Sauli Niinistö, in the prior year.
Lahbib stated on Wednesday that 'today's threats facing Europe are more complex than ever, and they are all interconnected.' She pointed out that 'knowing what to do in case of danger, gaming out different scenarios, that's also a way to prevent people from panicking.'
Lahbib emphasised the EU's need to establish a 'strategic reserve' and gather other vital resources. These include planes for putting out fires, medical, power, and movement equipment, along with specific instruments for dealing with chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats.
France Prepares Survival Manual For Citizens
At the same time, French citizens might soon receive a unique guide informing them about necessary preparations at their residences in case of a conflict or a natural catastrophe.
A fresh 'survival manual,' featuring 63 actions across its 20 pages, instructs French people on safeguarding themselves and their families during various alarming events. These include armed fighting, a radioactive release, and environmental catastrophes. It recommends keeping six litres of water, canned provisions, and essential health provisions.
The General Secretariat for Defence and National Security (SGDSN) supervised the development of the guide. Sources indicate they conceived the concept in 2022 during the COVID-19 outbreak to enhance public readiness. Prime Minister François Bayrou still needs to approve its release before the summer season.
Following Finland And Sweden
This plan takes cues from Nordic nations such as Finland, Sweden, and Denmark. These countries have all increased their efforts to prepare their populations for any approaching emergency. Sweden distributed five million copies of a 32-page guide called 'In Case Of Crisis or War'.
It advised homes to keep reserves of provisions and fluids, ensuring they were equipped should hostilities arise. Concurrently, Finland launched a state-run online resource detailing how individuals should prepare for various emergencies.
'An insecure world requires preparedness. The military threat to Sweden has increased, and we must prepare for the worst - an armed attack,' the Swedish guide declares in its opening.
While European nations are bolstering their citizens' readiness, guidance on creating emergency kits is also readily available elsewhere, such as on the United States' official preparedness website, Ready.gov.
Global Preparedness: Lessons From The US
Following a crisis, you might have to manage independently for multiple days. Being ready involves possessing your own sustenance, fluids, and other necessities to endure for several days. An emergency provisions collection is a set of fundamental things your household could require during an emergency.
To complete your collection, keep items in sealed plastic bags and place your emergency provisions set in one or two portable containers, like plastic boxes or a travel bag. A fundamental emergency supply selection could feature these suggested things:
- Water (one gallon per individual daily for several days for drinking and hygiene)
- Food (at least a multi-day stock of food that won't spoil)
- Battery-operated or hand-cranked radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with an alert feature
- Torch
- Basic medical kit
- Spare batteries
- Signal whistle (for calling for aid)
- Particle mask (to assist in filtering polluted air)
- Plastic covering, shears, and strong adhesive tape (for creating a temporary shelter)
- Wet wipes, refuse bags, and plastic fasteners (for personal cleanliness)
- Adjustable wrench or gripping tool (to shut off services)
- Non-electric tin opener (for edibles)
- Area maps
- Mobile phone with power adapters and a spare power source
In conclusion, the recent calls from the EU, echoing strategies already in motion in nations like France and drawing parallels with long-standing preparedness advice from countries like Sweden, Finland, and the United States, underscore a growing global awareness of potential instabilities.
Encouraging citizens to assemble introductory survival provisions is presented not as a cause for alarm but as a practical step towards greater community resilience in an uncertain world.
