Rising global uncertainties have prompted the European Union to advise households to assemble a 'survival kit.' This kit should contain enough food and water to last three days, signalling a proactive approach to potential disruptions.

EU crisis management commissioner Hadja Lahbib has urged everyone to prepare for three days (72 hours) of self-reliance. She advised families to gather necessities like sustenance, drinking water in bottles, flashlights, fire starters, and identification papers in a water-resistant bag.

Today, the EU launches its new #Preparedness Strategy.



“Ready for anything” — this must be our new European way of life. Our motto and #hashtag. pic.twitter.com/fA1z8ZvMDA — Hadja Lahbib (@hadjalahbib) March 26, 2025

EU Urges Households To Prepare For Uncertain Times

This action is part of a more comprehensive EU's 'preparedness strategy.' It follows guidance from a report presented to the European Commission by Finland's former leader, Sauli Niinistö, in the prior year.

Lahbib stated on Wednesday that 'today's threats facing Europe are more complex than ever, and they are all interconnected.' She pointed out that 'knowing what to do in case of danger, gaming out different scenarios, that's also a way to prevent people from panicking.'

Lahbib emphasised the EU's need to establish a 'strategic reserve' and gather other vital resources. These include planes for putting out fires, medical, power, and movement equipment, along with specific instruments for dealing with chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear threats.

The European Union will ask households to prepare a "survival" kit for a war scenario. The call is part of the new "EU Preparedness Strategy" and asks citizens to stock up on water, medicines, basic food, and batteries for emergencies.🇪🇺🚨 pic.twitter.com/5CNphiFqIm — TeinaPOSTS.🇪🇦🇪🇺🇺🇦🇨🇦 (@RafaMorgan64) March 25, 2025

France Prepares Survival Manual For Citizens

At the same time, French citizens might soon receive a unique guide informing them about necessary preparations at their residences in case of a conflict or a natural catastrophe.

A fresh 'survival manual,' featuring 63 actions across its 20 pages, instructs French people on safeguarding themselves and their families during various alarming events. These include armed fighting, a radioactive release, and environmental catastrophes. It recommends keeping six litres of water, canned provisions, and essential health provisions.

France is set to distribute a "survival manual" to all households to help citizens prepare for emergencies, including war.



The 20-page booklet, expected to be delivered before summer if approved. pic.twitter.com/YvNYfzV1Kl — Clash Report (@clashreport) March 20, 2025

The General Secretariat for Defence and National Security (SGDSN) supervised the development of the guide. Sources indicate they conceived the concept in 2022 during the COVID-19 outbreak to enhance public readiness. Prime Minister François Bayrou still needs to approve its release before the summer season.

Following Finland And Sweden

This plan takes cues from Nordic nations such as Finland, Sweden, and Denmark. These countries have all increased their efforts to prepare their populations for any approaching emergency. Sweden distributed five million copies of a 32-page guide called 'In Case Of Crisis or War'.

It advised homes to keep reserves of provisions and fluids, ensuring they were equipped should hostilities arise. Concurrently, Finland launched a state-run online resource detailing how individuals should prepare for various emergencies.

'An insecure world requires preparedness. The military threat to Sweden has increased, and we must prepare for the worst - an armed attack,' the Swedish guide declares in its opening.

While European nations are bolstering their citizens' readiness, guidance on creating emergency kits is also readily available elsewhere, such as on the United States' official preparedness website, Ready.gov.

Global Preparedness: Lessons From The US

Following a crisis, you might have to manage independently for multiple days. Being ready involves possessing your own sustenance, fluids, and other necessities to endure for several days. An emergency provisions collection is a set of fundamental things your household could require during an emergency.

To complete your collection, keep items in sealed plastic bags and place your emergency provisions set in one or two portable containers, like plastic boxes or a travel bag. A fundamental emergency supply selection could feature these suggested things:

Water (one gallon per individual daily for several days for drinking and hygiene) Food (at least a multi-day stock of food that won't spoil) Battery-operated or hand-cranked radio and a NOAA Weather Radio with an alert feature Torch Basic medical kit Spare batteries Signal whistle (for calling for aid) Particle mask (to assist in filtering polluted air) Plastic covering, shears, and strong adhesive tape (for creating a temporary shelter) Wet wipes, refuse bags, and plastic fasteners (for personal cleanliness) Adjustable wrench or gripping tool (to shut off services) Non-electric tin opener (for edibles) Area maps Mobile phone with power adapters and a spare power source

In conclusion, the recent calls from the EU, echoing strategies already in motion in nations like France and drawing parallels with long-standing preparedness advice from countries like Sweden, Finland, and the United States, underscore a growing global awareness of potential instabilities.

Encouraging citizens to assemble introductory survival provisions is presented not as a cause for alarm but as a practical step towards greater community resilience in an uncertain world.