The sudden and unexplained passing of baseball star Brett Gardner's son has sent shockwaves through Costa Rica's tourism sector. Following the tragic news, a noticeable increase in hotel cancellations has been reported across the popular vacation destination, raising concerns about the potential impact on the local economy.

Just a few days after the discovery of 14-year-old Miller Gardner's death at a Manuel Antonio resort on 21 March, hotels in the well-liked tourist area started receiving requests to call off bookings, as stated in a report by The Tico Times.

Hotel Cancellations Follow Teen's Mysterious Death

Even though what caused Miller's passing is still unknown — and officials haven't suggested any wrongdoing or carelessness — news of the young man's passing has made hotel reservations slow down at the beautiful place where the Gardner family was staying.

'Everyone is affected,' Lamia Funti, owner of Casa Lamia Restaurant & Lodge outside Manuel Antonio National Park, told US Weekly. 'Everyone knows about the situation now. Right now, I've had 12 cancellations, which is huge. Normally, we hardly have any cancellations.'

Funti stated that the cancellations began on Monday, the day after Miller's parents, Brett and Jessica, shared the news of their son's passing. According to the lodge owner, bookings have been 'very low' this week, and the cancellations are significantly affecting the outlook for the following week, too.

'The concern would be if this drags on,' she added. 'That could be terribly damaging, especially with the arrival of the low season and everything. It's already affecting us; everyone who owns hotels has said the same thing.'

Tourism Concerns Rise After Gardner Son's Passing

Funti recounted an incident involving a companion in the United States who organised a group trip to Costa Rica. Following the news about Miller's death, members of the group asked to 'cancel everything in Manuel Antonio, and they went to the Caribbean and other places.'

In a statement issued on 27 March to Us Weekly, Costa Rica's National Chamber of Tourism tried to ease potential visitors' worries about Miller's death. It maintained that the hotel business had not been affected.

'We express our deepest sympathy to the family of the young man who passed away,' said Shirley Calvo, executive director of the Chamber of Tourism. 'We are truly saddened by this situation.'

'So far, no cancellations or impacts on tourism activity have been reported as a result of this unfortunate event. While various speculations have circulated regarding the possible causes of death, we believe this is an isolated and uncommon case in our country,' the top executive added.

Cause Of Death Remains Unknown

Brett and Jessica Gardner and their two children, Miller and Hunter, were guests at the Arenas Del Mar Beachfront & Rainforest Resort, approximately two miles from Casa Lamia. According to authorities, they felt unwell after dining outside the Arenas Del Mar resort on 20 March, and Miller was discovered unresponsive in his bed the following morning.

Costa Rica's Judicial Investigations Police, the agency that released the young man's body to his parents the previous week, dismissed initial reports suggesting Miller might have died from asphyxiation - suffocation due to food borne illness.

However, they indicated that the results of toxicology tests, which will determine the precise cause of Miller's death, could take several months to be processed.

Although the 14-year-old's confirmed reason for passing has not been disclosed yet, the chief director of Costa Rica's Judicial Investigation Agency, Randall Zúñiga, mentioned during a Spanish press briefing on 31 March that investigators have found 'high levels of carbon monoxide contamination' inside the family's lodging.

Tourism Challenges Preceded Gardner Tragedy

The unfortunate situation for the Gardners occurred when tourism in Costa Rica had already declined at the beginning of the year. This was part of a broader decrease in travel to Latin America by Americans, partly attributed to the nation's currency exchange rate and a violent gang conflict within the country that has led to a surge in murders.

Miller's passing has further complicated matters, leading tourism authorities in the country to attempt to manage the negative impact.