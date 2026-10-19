A viral confrontation at a Michigan campaign event has taken a fresh turn after the man who challenged Democratic Senate hopeful Abdul El-Sayed was identified as a former aide to Republican Senator Josh Hawley, raising new questions about the political connections behind the explosive exchange.

This is Tommy. Tommy had a question about my allegiances. Listen to the end to hear about his. pic.twitter.com/p09eMtsh0x — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) October 18, 2026

The man, who introduced himself as 'Tommy', was identified as Thomas Teepell by journalist Marisa Kabas of The Handbasket. The revelations came as CBS News chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford deleted a post praising the questioner and apologised for violating the network's standards.

Who Is Tommy? The Josh Hawley Connection

According to Kabas, Teepell served as operations director for Missouri Republican Senator Josh Hawley until February 2026, before becoming political director for the unsuccessful Kansas gubernatorial campaign of Republican businessman Philip Sarnecki.

His political connections extend beyond his own career. His father, Republican strategist Timmy Teepell, worked for former Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal and helped Hawley's campaigns for Missouri attorney general and the US Senate, Kabas reported.

That background has put the viral encounter under a sharper spotlight. However, political connections alone do not establish that Teepell was acting on anyone else's instructions when he challenged El-Sayed in Caro, Michigan.

The Question That Sparked a Political Firestorm

At a town hall on 17 October, Teepell asked El-Sayed whether he would disavow the Muslim Brotherhood, which the questioner described as a terrorist group.

El-Sayed answered, 'Sure. Yeah, absolutely', before asking why the question had been raised. He then challenged the implication that his Muslim faith might mean his loyalties were divided, invoking the religious prejudice faced by John F. Kennedy during his presidential campaign.

'I am not running to be a Muslim senator. I am running for US Senate and happen to be Muslim,' El-Sayed said, according to The Washington Post.

The exchange spread rapidly online, with supporters praising El-Sayed's response and critics arguing over whether he had adequately addressed the question. The confrontation became even more controversial when Teepell's reported political background emerged.

The $200 Heckling Allegation, and What Remains Unproven

The controversy has also drawn attention to earlier reporting by The Michigan Daily. The student newspaper reported that messages in a University of Michigan College Republicans group chat offered participants $200 to attend a separate El-Sayed town hall in Flint, boo the candidate, and ask provocative questions. The person behind the messages said he was working with conservative organisation America Next.

But the distinction matters: those messages concerned the Flint event, not proof that Teepell was paid to attend the Caro town hall the following week.

Kabas reported contacting America Next to ask whether it had hired or paid Teepell, but said she had not received a response by publication. No verified evidence in the reporting establishes that he received money or that the Caro exchange was organised as part of a political operation.

The reports have nevertheless fuelled questions about whether political groups are seeking viral confrontations at campaign events. Those questions remain unanswered in Teepell's case.

Right-Wing Networks and Jan Crawford's Apology

Kabas also highlighted the Teepell family's links to Jindal and Christian activist Sean Feucht. A 2024 report by Religion News Service described Timmy Teepell as arguably Feucht's most powerful ally. Thomas Teepell also appeared in a 2024 Feucht podcast episode, according to Kabas. These associations provide context about the family's political and religious networks, but do not prove that any organisation directed the Caro confrontation.

Jan Crawford has now deleted her tweet - a reminder that in 2024 she was internally defending the CBS Morning interview where Tony Dokoupil called Ta-Nehisi Coates’ a book that would be in “the backpack of an extremist” for comparing the West Bank to Jim Crow pic.twitter.com/G1YcL64kdB — Hamid Bendaas 🇩🇿🇵🇸 (@HBendaas) October 18, 2026

Meanwhile, Crawford's response has created a separate media controversy. The CBS News chief legal correspondent had praised 'Tommy' on X, describing El-Sayed's answer as a 'spectacular self-own' that proved the questioner's point.

After deleting the post, Crawford wrote: 'Earlier, I tweeted a video from an Abdul El-Sayed town hall. I deleted that tweet because it was a violation of CBS News standards. I apologise.'

Her apology confirms that she acknowledged breaching the network's standards. It does not, by itself, establish whether CBS imposed any further disciplinary action.

The result is a political story with two unresolved questions: what motivated Teepell's appearance in Caro, and whether any wider political effort was involved. His reported Republican connections are now public, but the evidence reviewed does not establish that he was paid or coordinated with a political group for this particular confrontation.