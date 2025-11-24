The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly deeply concerned that a potential reconciliation between Prince Harry and the Princess of Wales could tempt the Duke back into the royal fold.

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton have been rumoured to be feuding for many years, and in fact, some royal fans believe that this ongoing tension has something to do with Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle Doesn't Want Prince Harry To Reunite With Kate Middleton?

A source recently told OK! magazine that Meghan has always had ill feelings regarding Prince Harry and Kate's close relationship. In fact, the mom of two is reportedly anxious at the thought of her husband and sister-in-law reuniting again in the future.

'Meghan has always been uneasy about how emotionally close Harry used to be to Kate,' the source claimed.

'The idea of them slipping back into that old rhythm really troubles her – she worries it could reopen doors she has been trying to keep firmly shut'.

Meghan Markle Bans Prince Harry From Visiting the UK?

The source added that the Duchess is not thrilled over the in-laws' possible reunion because she thinks the Princess of Wales would encourage Prince Harry to return to his old life as a working royal.

'For Meghan, a smiling photo of Harry and Kate together would be dynamite. She sees Kate as someone who could lure him back into the royal bubble,' the source noted.

However, Kate reportedly remains unfazed by Markle's stance. The mother of three is reportedly pushing to have an in-person meeting with Prince Harry during the holidays.

As for Markle, the source alleged that she has already made it clear to her husband that he cannot set foot in the United Kingdom to reunite with his family without strict parameters.

'She has made it very clear to Harry what she expects–no unexpected meetings, no hidden visits, and full openness about everyone he plans to see,' the insider stated.

Meghan worries Harry could walk into a situation that's stacked against him–or end up being snubbed and embarrassed'.

Despite these concerns, it seems that Meghan cannot wholly control Prince Harry's desire to spend Christmas with the royal family. The source claimed that while the doting dad has been following his wife's orders for many years, there is no denying the fact that he misses his sister-in-law.

Prince Harry, Kate Middleton Used to be Very Close

Before Prince Harry and Meghan tied the knot, the Duke was frequently photographed hanging out with Prince William and Kate. During several past interviews, Prince Harry has never shied away from telling the world how much he adores his brother's wife.

At one point, Prince Harry referred to Kate as the sister that he never had. And Prince William and Kate also doted on Prince Harry. On one occasion, the future king revealed that Prince Harry spent so much time in his and Kate's apartment that he frequently ate their food.

Unfortunately, things quickly turned sour between the royals after Prince Harry married Meghan in 2018. Several months after they tied the knot, the Sussexes announced that they would be relocating to the United States to lead private lives.

Several books written about the Sussexes, including Prince Harry's own memoir Spare, have detailed how Meghan and Kate had a heated misunderstanding over Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress. The in-laws eventually reconciled, but their relationship never returned to its former state.