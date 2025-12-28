Residents in South New Jersey watched a Sunday morning turn tragic when two helicopters slammed into each other, creating a massive column of black smoke. Witnesses in a nearby car park recorded the terrifying scene as one chopper lost control and spun downward before crashing out of sight.

Emergency Crews Rush to Hammonton Crash Site

Emergency services raced to 100 Basin Road in Hammonton shortly after 11:00 a.m. on Sunday following reports of the aviation catastrophe. The crash site sits less than three miles from the local Hammonton Airport, a detail confirmed by Atlantic County Fire and EMS radio traffic.

Fire crews and medics arrived to find a difficult scene, with debris spread out near the impact zone. While it is unclear exactly what the pilots were doing at the time, the crash happened close enough to the airfield that they may have been landing or taking off.

@njdotcom Two helicopters crashed in South Jersey late Sunday morning, authorities said. First responders arrived at the scene, located in Hammonton, to find one of the choppers fully engulfed in flames. The cause of the crash wasn't immediately clear, and officials were asking residents to steer clear of the area while they clear the wreckage. Federal authorities will investigate the circumstances of the crash. Stay with us on this breaking story. ♬ original sound - NJ.com | New Jersey News

Dispatch Audio Reveals Urgent Rescue Efforts

Radio traffic from the scene gave a grim picture of what first responders were dealing with. A dispatcher was recorded calling for backup and heavy equipment, explaining that at least one aircraft was already engulfed in flames.

'We got one helicopter fully involved; I'm looking for the second one. I got another one in the woods down. Start extrication; we're going to need an expedited response,' the dispatcher said in the recorded audio.

Another responder quickly updated the status of those involved, confirming casualties were present. 'We have two confirmed injuries,' the voice stated.

@foxnews BREAKING: Two helicopters collided and crashed in southern New Jersey, killing one person and sending another to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. ♬ original sound - Fox News - Fox News

Onlookers Capture Smoke Plumes and Spinning Wreckage

Social media platforms were soon flooded with visual evidence of the tragedy. One clip, filmed from the car park of a Tractor Supply Co. store in Hammonton, showed a massive column of black smoke rising in the distance as witnesses discussed the crash in shock.

Another disturbing video surfaced showing one of the helicopters spiralling out of control before plummeting from view. The harrowing video of the incident underscores the violence of the impact.

While specific details remain scarce, local reports indicate that Hammonton Police Chief Kevin Friel and the Federal Aviation Administration have not immediately responded to requests for additional information regarding the cause of the collision.