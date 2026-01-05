Found has landed on Netflix after its premature NBC cancellation in May 2025. Now that it's back for viewing again, what does the move signal for the inconclusive last season, and does this mean fans of the show can expect a Season 3?

When the series quietly joined Netflix in early January this year, it marked a notable second chapter for the NBC crime drama — not because the series had been revived, but because its post-cancellation trajectory had suddenly shifted.

Both Seasons 1 and 2 were added to Netflix on 2 January through a standard licensing deal, months after NBC confirmed the show would not return for a third season. The move has repositioned Found within the streaming ecosystem, where performance metrics differ significantly from those that shaped its fate on broadcast television.

Why NBC Cancelled The Show Before S2 Finale

NBC's decision to cancel Found followed a clear ratings pattern. While the series debuted strongly in 2023, its second season experienced a notable decline, averaging a 0.21 rating among adults 18–49 and roughly 2.22 million viewers per episode — down more than 30% from Season 1.

The timing also worked against the show. NBC's expanded NBA broadcast commitments significantly reduced the number of primetime slots available for scripted dramas, forcing the network to prioritise higher-performing or more cost-efficient titles. In that environment, Found became a casualty of scheduling strategy as much as audience erosion.

Is Season 3 Back on the Table?

At present, there is no confirmed plan for a third season. Warner Bros. Television explored alternative buyers following NBC's cancellation, but no agreement materialised at the time.

That said, Netflix's role as a secondary distributor introduces a new variable. While streaming success does not guarantee renewal — and Netflix has made no public indication of interest — sustained performance could influence future conversations, particularly given the platform's existing relationship with Berlanti Productions.

Found's arrival on Netflix reflects a broader industry trend: network dramas increasingly finding extended relevance after their broadcast runs end. In some cases, streaming visibility reframes how a show is evaluated — not as a weekly ratings asset, but as a catalogue title with discovery value.

Whether that recalibration leads anywhere concrete remains to be seen. For now, Found exists as a completed two-season series, newly accessible to a much wider audience, and operating under a different set of metrics than those that once limited its lifespan.

What Netflix's Involvement Actually Represents

Netflix's acquisition of Found does not constitute a revival or continuation order. The deal grants streaming rights only, with no production mandate attached. The series remains produced by Warner Bros. Television, which retains control over any future development decisions.

However, the placement is still consequential. Netflix offers a vastly different measurement framework — prioritising completion rates, long-term engagement, and global reach over same-day advertising demos. For a show like Found, which leans heavily on serial storytelling and moral complexity, that environment may better reflect its actual audience footprint.

Netflix has not revived Found — but it has altered the conditions under which the show is now judged. In today's television landscape, that distinction matters more than ever.