Four children are in critical condition after they fell through the ice at a lake in Solihull, UK. The unfortunate incident took place on Sunday evening while a group of children were playing on the frozen lake. At least two other children are believed to be missing.

West Midlands police said that a search operation is ongoing to confirm whether there are "any more people in the water." Two of the four kids were admitted to Birmingham Children's Hospital and the other two were sent to Heartlands Hospital. Unfortunately, they all went into cardiac arrest soon after falling through the ice.

"On being rescued, the four children were taken under blue lights to hospital with an advanced care team. Unfortunately, the children in the water were in cardiac arrest and were receiving advanced life support en route to hospital," said Cameron McVittie, a tactical commander with the West Midlands ambulance service.

No driver in the UK is prepared for driving in snow. Those who are good at it probably learned how by accident or by necessity. Certainly how I learned.



Risking my safety and those of others



The amount of hours and days I have lost to being sent out in ridiculous conditions pic.twitter.com/ZGP2XNc2DX — Tom (@thelorryist) December 11, 2022

He added: "There are no updates. They are all in critical condition when they arrived in hospital." One of the officers who went into the lake to rescue the children has mild hypothermia and is undergoing treatment at a local hospital.

It is still unclear if any of the children were related, according to The Guardian. The incident comes in the backdrop of several areas across the UK receiving a significant amount of snowfall.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for parts of northern Scotland, south-west England, and Wales as icy temperatures look set to continue.

Snow has already caused travel chaos as airports are being forced to delay flights and halt operations. People in southeast England have been asked not to travel unless absolutely necessary. Several schools in Gloucestershire, Devon, and London have been closed due to the snowy weather.

The temperatures in parts of the UK could plummet to -10C, per a report in The Independent. Several parts of the country may see snowfall this week.