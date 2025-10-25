Fox Corporation is turning up the heat in the streaming wars. Its new platform, Fox One, has teamed up with Verizon to offer customers an exclusive deal that makes streaming live sports, news, and entertainment more affordable than ever.

Announced on 22 October 2025, the collaboration gives Verizon's myPlan and myHome subscribers access to Fox One for $15 (£11.80) per month, a notable drop from its standard $19.99 (£15.75) rate.

The partnership marks Fox's boldest move yet since launching Fox One in August 2025, positioning it to take on established players in an increasingly crowded streaming landscape. The service consolidates Fox's vast media empire, including Fox News, Fox Sports, FS1, FS2, and local Fox stations, into one seamless platform.

Available on web, mobile, and connected devices, Fox One promises viewers the 'full Fox experience' in a single app. But the real question for consumers is whether Verizon's new perk truly delivers better value than competing streaming bundles.

What the Verizon Perk Really Offers

Under the new Verizon perks programme, subscribers can add Fox One to their existing plan at a discounted rate. Eligible users can activate the offer directly through the myPlan or myHome dashboards, integrating the streaming cost into their monthly telecom bills.

Verizon said in a statement that the partnership aims to give customers "more choice, savings, and flexibility to build the plan that works for them, no strings attached, all backed by America's best 5G network."

The discount applies to both mobile and broadband users, granting access to Fox One's live and on-demand library, which includes Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network, Fox Deportes, Big Ten Network, and entertainment from the Fox network.

At $15 (£11.80) per month, the price now sits alongside popular rivals such as Peacock Premium and Disney+ Basic, both priced below $15 in the US. For Verizon users, the bundle also simplifies billing and eliminates the hassle of juggling multiple logins, a common headache among streaming subscribers.

How Fox One Fits into the Streaming Race

Launched in August 2025, Fox One is Fox Corporation's first all-in-one streaming platform, merging its news, sports, and entertainment assets into a single hub as a strategic move to counter the growing fragmentation in digital viewing.

The service is available on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Google TV, Xbox, Samsung, LG, and Vizio smart TVs, as well as mobile devices and web browsers.

Earlier this year, Fox One joined Prime Video Channels as a $19.99 (£15.75) add-on, expanding its reach to millions of Prime subscribers seeking streamlined bundles. Analysts viewed this as Fox's attempt to leverage distribution partnerships rather than depend solely on direct subscriptions.

The Verizon tie-up follows that same playbook, mirroring how T-Mobile bundles Netflix and how AT&T once offered HBO Max. For Fox, such alliances could accelerate subscriber growth, especially among viewers drawn to live sports like the NFL, MLB, and college football, which are key anchors in its programming lineup.

What Viewers and Analysts Are Saying

Early feedback has been mixed. Some users on Reddit's r/cordcutters praised the Verizon offer as great value, saying $15 (£11.80) a month is worth it for Fox Sports content alone. Others complained that the Fox One interface leans too heavily toward news programming, leaving sports fans wanting a more balanced experience.

Industry observers see the Verizon deal as a smart tactical play, one that boosts Fox's visibility while lowering acquisition costs. By aligning with a telecom powerhouse, Fox secures a steady flow of subscribers and sidesteps the marketing expenses that often burden standalone services.

Analysts also note that Verizon's aggressive pricing could rattle competitors, forcing them to rethink their subscription strategies at a time when consumers are increasingly selective and weary of multiplying monthly fees.