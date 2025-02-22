Elon Musk has found himself embroiled in yet another controversy after text messages between him and conservative influencer Ashley St Clair were revealed in court documents. St Clair, 26, has filed a lawsuit in New York demanding full custody of her son, identified as R.S.C. in legal filings, and is requesting that the billionaire take a paternity test.

According to Daily Mail, Musk, 53, allegedly sent St Clair a string of messages after the child's birth, including one where he stated, 'I want to knock you up again.' The revelations have fuelled further speculation about Musk's personal life as he continues to expand his already sizeable family.

Musk's Messages and St Clair's Allegations

The lawsuit contains several exhibits, including text exchanges that shed light on Musk's interactions with St Clair after their child's birth in September 2024. In one exchange, St Clair sent Musk a photo of herself holding the newborn in the hospital, to which he simply replied, 'All well?' She responded, 'He is perfect,' prompting Musk to say, 'I look forward to seeing you and him this weekend.'

Other messages included casual banter, with St Clair sending Musk a selfie with a friend, to which he responded, 'Hi cutie.' However, it was Musk's follow-up that raised eyebrows: 'I want to knock you up again.'

According to Daily Mail, the Tesla boss and SpaceX founder has only met the child three times and has not played a significant role in his upbringing. St Clair claims that Musk was absent during the birth and has shown little interest in obtaining custody.

The Custody Battle

St Clair, who has built a reputation as a right-wing commentator, argues in her legal filing that she should be granted sole legal and physical custody of the child. Her petition states that Musk's name is absent from the birth certificate and that the child carries her surname. She insists that Musk has had no involvement in crucial parental decisions and has made no attempt to claim custody.

She also asserts that the child was conceived on the island of St Barts during what she describes as a 'romantic relationship' with Musk, which allegedly began in May 2023. As part of her legal action, St Clair is requesting a court-mandated paternity test to formally establish Musk's biological connection to the child.

Musk's Security Concerns

Further texts revealed in the lawsuit indicate that Musk has expressed fears for his own safety. In one message, he claimed he was 'number two after Trump for assassination,' urging St Clair to exercise discretion. 'Wake up. This is not the time for sentiment at the expense of safety,' he told her. 'If I make a mistake on security, [REDACTED] will never know his father.'

St Clair's response was pointed: 'That's why the father spot on his birth certificate is blank, E. And he has my last name.' Musk's reply was cryptic but firm: 'Necessary for now. Only the paranoid survive.'

The Fallout

Since the court filings became public, the fallout has been swift. St Clair announced the child's birth via social media on Valentine's Day, stating, 'Five months ago, I welcomed a new baby into the world. Elon Musk is the father.' She had previously refrained from disclosing the child's paternity, citing privacy and safety concerns.

Musk, on the other hand, appeared to respond indirectly on X, formerly Twitter, laughing off speculation that he was expanding his family once again. When a user joked that 'having another baby' was just another of Musk's 'side quests,' the billionaire responded with a crying-laughing emoji.

A Growing Family

Musk is no stranger to fatherhood, having already fathered 12 children with multiple women. His known children include five with his first wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson, three with singer Grimes, and twins with Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis.

Despite his past statements about the importance of large families—he once warned that 'civilisation is going to crumble' if birth rates continue to decline—Musk has not publicly acknowledged St Clair's child beyond the private text messages revealed in court.

According to Daily Mail, Musk's apparent reluctance to take on a parental role in this latest case has only fuelled further scrutiny. The legal battle is expected to be highly publicised, given Musk's prominence and St Clair's controversial public persona.

What's Next?

With legal proceedings underway, the next step is likely to be Musk's response to the custody and paternity claims. If he refuses to take a paternity test, the court may compel him to do so.

Meanwhile, St Clair remains adamant that she will fight for full custody, arguing that it is in the best interests of the child. Whether Musk will contest her claims or choose to settle remains to be seen, but one thing is clear—the drama surrounding Elon Musk's personal life shows no signs of slowing down.