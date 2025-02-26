Vivian Wilson, Elon Musk's transgender daughter, accused her grandfather, Errol Musk, of being 'racist' in a series of social media posts that have since been deleted.

On 24th February, Vivian, 20, took to Instagram Threads to criticise Errol following his widely circulated comments on the Wide Awake podcast, in which he called Elon a bad father. Errol also made controversial remarks about the death of Musk's first son, Nevada, suggesting the child had passed away after spending 'too much time' in the care of nannies.

On Friday, Errol appeared to walk back his comments, telling The New York Times that his words had been taken 'out of context'. He insisted that he and Elon were on 'good terms' and 'always have been.'

Vivian Wilson Breaks Her Silence

Seemingly responding to the newspaper piece, Vivian then attacked Errol, informing her 140,000-plus followers that he's a 'complete f***ing psychopath and 99% of what he says is utter bulls**t'. She labelled Errol a 'racist' and 'literal groomer,' before criticising the Times for even distributing his story.

'If there is someone who has kids with his stepdaughter, has murdered people, and is a huge f***ing racist, (alongside many other things I can't say publicly), maybe don't give them a f***ing platform & maybe don't repeat what they have said,' she said. 'I do not care what he said; I do not care what he thinks,' Vivian added.

While Vivian's Threads post has been removed, screenshots of her comments are spreading across other social media sites. She frequently uses social media to express her issues with the Musk family, particularly her estranged father, Elon.

Vivian spoke plainly in her latest online tirade, referencing her grandfather's past scandals to remove any doubt about who she was addressing. 'I'm going to keep this as vague as possible because I am aware I have a large platform and do not want to accidentally amplify the voice of a literal groomer,' she wrote before emphasising that the situation 'needs to be addressed.'

The Controversies Surrounding Errol Musk

She brought up Errol's widely publicised marriage to his former stepdaughter, Jana Bezuidenhout, in the 1990s, a union that produced two children. She further alleged that Errol had 'murdered people,' apparently referring to the manslaughter charges he received following a confrontation with three suspected home invaders at his Johannesburg rental property in 1998.

Errol, who was cleared of the charges, told Rolling Stone in 2017 that 'he has never intentionally threatened or hurt anyone.' Seemingly attempting to undermine Errol's trustworthiness, Vivian called on the media to stop providing him with a platform.

'I do not care what he said, I do not care what he thinks, he is a complete f***ing psychopath and 99% of what he says is utter bulls**t. So don't give him the time of day. That's it. This is common sense,' she continued.

'I am never addressing this again because I am never giving this man any more attention. He currently does not have much, and it should stay that way.' In her concluding post, she added: 'If you don't know who I'm talking about - you don't need to.'

What Sparked Vivian's Outburst

The reason for Vivian's comments was Errol's heartless declaration that Elon was not a 'good dad' and his reference to the billionaire's first son, Nevada, dying under a nanny's supervision. 'The first child was too much with nannies and died in the care of a nanny,' Errol said about Nevada on the South African podcast Wide Awake.

Elon's first child with Justine, Nevada, tragically died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS) in 2002 at the young age of 10 weeks. 'If Elon hears this, he's gonna shoot me or something, but anyway, that's what I think,' Errol said.

'They were too rich, [had] too many nannies... then he had five children with the same woman - five sons all brought up, each one had its own nanny. You following me?

'When they got divorced, the nannies were six on this side and six on that side. So it was a really weird situation.' Errol also accused Elon of never spending time with his kids. The remarks gained widespread attention, which caused Errol to provide clarifying statements to the Times on Friday.

'The press takes things out of context,' he explained before insisting that he and his son had a 'good' relationship.