At this year's IFA, FreSound drew attention with its Inspiration Open Earbuds, a comfort-first and affordable option built for people on the move. Whether you're running, working out, or multitasking your way through a busy, on-the-go day, these earbuds don't just aim to keep up, they excel, without breaking the bank.

The Inspiration Open Earbuds are pitched as a solution for those who split their time between classrooms, offices, and workouts—all while demanding their sound adapts and delivers seamlessly across environments without compromising comfort, fit, or focus. Unlike traditional in-ear or noise-isolating designs, the Inspiration Open Earbuds prioritise long-lasting comfort and stability. Each bud weighs only 8.7 grams and is wrapped in full-cover liquid silicone that rests gently on the ear—ideal for joggers, gym-goers, and commuters alike.

FreSound has placed strong emphasis on audio quality while keeping things simple and functional. The earbuds offer up to 30 hours of battery life (8 hours on a single charge plus 22 from the case), Bluetooth 5.3 for a stable connection, IPX5 water resistance for sweat and rain, and AI-enhanced noise cancellation for calls and the open-ear design allows wearers to remain aware of their environment, making them especially practical for outdoor runs, urban commutes, or gym sessions. Powered by a 12mm biological diaphragm driver, the earbuds deliver what the company describes as crisp highs, natural mids, and solid bass, all while maintaining a sense of openness and spatial depth.

Now available via Shopify at 50% off for just €30.95, the Inspiration Open Earbuds blend style, comfort, and utility in one ultra-light package. Priced to be accessible and built for real-world movement, they serve as an all-day audio companion for students, athletes, and anyone with a fast-paced lifestyle.