Though it sounds like something ripped straight from a sci-fi flick, TikTok star Burgundy Waller is pioneering a new era of contactless payment by utilising a chip implanted in her hand. It is unclear how Waller obtained the chip implant or if it uses near-field communication (NFC) technology typically found in contactless payment systems.

While most of us find tapping our phones a vast improvement over digging through bags for cards, Waller believes she literally holds the future of payment at her fingertips. In 2020, she revealed a chip implant under her hand and earned the "Chip Girl" moniker.

Her videos showcase the chip's initial use for unlocking her home and wardrobe, but her latest video unveils a new function: contactless payment, further streamlining her daily life. Though the original video seems to be removed from her account, a reshare on Twitter by @BenSwann_ has garnered over 42K views, with 197 retweets and 154 likes (as of this writing).

Chip Girl: Sci-Fi Payments Become Reality

A video reportedly posted on X (formerly Twitter) shows Waller at a Whole Foods cash register. Holding her hand near the card machine, she announces her intention to pay for groceries with her implant. A hint of uncertainty lingers as she waits for the payment to process.

"Did it work?" Waller inquires of the cashier. A beat later, the machine confirms the payment with a reassuring flash, met by a look of wide-eyed surprise on Waller's face. "That's the coolest thing ever," Waller exclaims near the video's conclusion.

However, Waller's enthusiasm wasn't universally shared. The clip sparked mixed reactions online, with some viewers expressing unease. One user commented, "Very disturbing," while another ominously declared, "End times confirmed." A third chimed in with, "Yikes! I don't think she knows what she's getting into."

One X user, @TimKania, asked if an Apple Watch hidden under her sleeve explained the payment. After all, Waller's long-sleeved shirt provides ample cover for such a device. However, scepticism ran rampant in the comments section. Several users cast doubt on the chip's functionality, suggesting a palm scanner as the real culprit.

"It's not a chip in her hand; it's a palm scanner. I asked if anyone was using them at WF locally, and they said only a couple of people a day. It's creepy." Chiming in with security concerns, another user argued, "Much worse than that. They are using a biometric scan. So, she is okay with giving her palm print as a payment method. That is just crazy. Apple Pay is infinitely more secure."

Beyond Payments: Can Implanted Chips Do More?

Waller also released another video featuring her dog, where she discussed the implant. The clip opens with a playful text overlay: "My name is chip girl," followed by Waller silently mouthing the words to the tune of Bo Burnham's "Microwave Popcorn."

The camera playfully zooms in on her canine companion as a new text overlay pops up: "Because you like potato chips?" Waller, back in the frame, clarifies with a smile that the nickname stems from the chip implanted in her hand, not a fondness for greasy snacks. She then elaborates on its functionality, revealing its use for unlocking doors.

Waller remains undeterred by scepticism, confidently maintaining the chip's authenticity. She keeps her 4.9 million followers on TikTok (@chipgirlhere) updated on her experiences with the implant. While this could represent the vanguard of contactless payment if genuine, the less adventurous might find Apple Pay a more approachable option for now.

Waller's chip isn't the only recent example of implantable technology making headlines. In March, Elon Musk's Neuralink caused a stir with a livestream featuring their first brain implant recipient, Noland Arbaugh, a 29-year-old quadriplegic.

Arbaugh used his thoughts alone to control video games and online chess, sparking excitement about the potential of brain-computer interfaces. However, concerns have been raised regarding Neuralink's transparency, with some experts criticising their approach as disregarding established scientific and ethical guidelines.