Samsung recently teamed up with Marvel Studios' "What If...?" Season 2, now streaming exclusively on Disney+, in a bid to promote its upcoming Galaxy S24 series and build more hype surrounding the new era of Galaxy innovations.

As part of this epic collaboration, the Korean smartphone giant showcased Galaxy's new mobile AI-powered capabilities at Sphere in Las Vegas in the form of a video teaser. This comes ahead of the company's biggest event of 2024, Galaxy Unpacked and amid the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES).

Notably, Samsung has now posted the ad titled "The Portal to a New Galaxy" on its official YouTube channel. The awe-inspiring ad, which lit up the Las Vegas skyline, features Marvel's renowned character Doctor Strange.

Towards the end of the video, the words "Epic discoveries await. A new era is coming with Galaxy" light up on Sphere in Las Vegas.

"We are ushering in a new era of innovation at Galaxy Unpacked, introducing AI experiences on mobile like never before," EVP and Head of Marketing of Mobile eXperience Business Stephanie Choi said in a recent press release.

Choi also noted that Samsung is teaming up with a "long-standing tech industry partner" to evolve and pioneer mobile technology. The top executive said more details about this partnership will be revealed soon.

In the meantime, the company's much-awaited Galaxy S24 series smartphones continue to float around the rumour mill.

Galaxy S24 series: Leaks, rumours galore

Samsung is gearing up to host its first Unpacked event of 2024, which the Sphere confirms will take place on January 17. However, it is worth noting that the event is slated to take place in San Jose, California, rather than in Las Vegas.

While the Korean smartphone giant is trying to keep key details about its new Galaxy S24 under wraps, tipsters have been sharing pieces of vital information about the series for a while now.

For instance, real-life images of the upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra and details about the official colour options of the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus have already surfaced online.

Likewise, past leaks have divulged details about the AI features Samsung is planning to bring to its Galaxy S24 series phones. If rumours turn out to be true, the new Galaxy S-series phones will support a feature called AI Live Translate Call.

Also, the handsets are tipped to come with useful AI tools like Browsing Assist AI and AI-powered slow-motion video. The word on the street is that the Galaxy S24 series will bear a striking resemblance to its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 lineup.

However, the base and Plus models could have flat frames and the Galaxy S24 Ultra might sport a flat display. Aside from this, the new phones are likely to pack faster chips and feature brighter screens.