Despite Samsung's attempt to stop leakers from divulging key details about its upcoming Galaxy S24 series, real-life images of the Galaxy S24 Ultra have surfaced online ahead of its official unveiling later this month.

Samsung fans have been waiting to catch a glimpse of the company's long-rumoured Galaxy S24 series smartphones with bated breath. Much to their delight, the Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and the top-of-the-line Galaxy S24 Ultra models have been subject to a lot of leaks lately.

Unsurprisingly, there is a lot of hype surrounding the highest-end Galaxy S24 Ultra, which is expected to boast an impressive array of AI-powered features. Reliable leaker Ice Universe recently shared an image of the Ultra model's video recording interface.

Samsung #GalaxyS24Ultra video recording interface leaked.



Image credit: Ice Universe (Weibo) pic.twitter.com/7rgeHy81fO — Vinay Patel (@VinayPatelBlogs) January 9, 2024

Now, the first real-life images of the Galaxy S24 Ultra have popped up on the internet. This is also a major sign that things are getting out of hand as the Korean brand is failing to contain leaks.

Galaxy S24 Ultra makes another appearance online

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), user @GeeksReport recently shared 2 images of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. While the leaker has deleted the abovementioned X post, the surprisingly clear images are still visible on Slashleaks. One of the 2 images (seen below) has been reshared by X user @android_fhd.

Galaxy S24 Ultra in Titanium gray color looks better than the iPhone 15 Pro Max in Titanium Gray 👀 pic.twitter.com/y47xkbjvRP — Mr Android FHD (@android_fhd) January 6, 2024

As expected, the leaked images corroborate past leaks, including the one that suggests the Ultra model will oust the flat display in favour of a more curved screen. The newly surfaced photos imply the Galaxy S24 Ultra will have a barely noticeable curve.

In the images, the new Ultra model appears to sport a flat rear panel like the base Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus variants. Aside from the curvature, the Galaxy S24 Ultra seems to adopt the same design language as its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

For instance, the Galaxy S24 Ultra's rear-mounted camera setup and general button layout are similar to the current-generation Galaxy S23 Ultra.

Regrettably, the images confirm earlier reports that indicated the Galaxy S24 Ultra will have thicker bezels around the screen. Also, we can't see an S Pen in these images, although Samsung has been including the stylus with all its Ultra phones for a while now.

Nevertheless, the word on the street is that the new S Pen will be a lot thinner than earlier models. It is hard to determine from the leaked images whether the Galaxy S24 Ultra will be housed in a robust titanium frame, as rumours suggest.

The handset is expected to pack a powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset under the hood. The processor will play a key role in maintaining the Gauss AI that Samsung has reportedly designed to run on its phones.

The AI will reportedly help address the issues that are likely to arise from Samsung's decision to downgrade the Galaxy S24 Ultra cameras from 10x optical zoom to 5x. The leaked images also confirm the phone will be available in a grey colour option.

More details about the Galaxy S24, S24 Plus leaked

While Samsung is expected to put these speculations to rest at its Unpacked Galaxy event on January 17, display industry expert Ross Young has revealed the official colour options of the Galaxy S24 and S24 Plus models.

In an X post, Young revealed that the marketing colours for the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus are Amber Yellow, Cobalt Violet, Jade Green, Marble Gray, Onyx Black, Sandstone Orange and Sapphire Blue.

Full S24 and S24+ Marketing Colors:

Amber Yellow

Cobalt Violet

Jade Green

Marble Gray

Onyx Black

Sandstone Orange

Sapphire Blue — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) January 8, 2024

If past leaks are anything to go by, grey, black, violet and yellow will be launched as the default colours for the Galaxy S24 series. Green, orange and blue, on the other hand, are tipped to be special edition colours that will only be available on Samsung's own online store.

It will be interesting to see whether these models will have shiny colour-matched frames like their predecessors. More details about the Galaxy S24 series trio could surface online ahead of the impending Unpacked event.