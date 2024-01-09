The latest buzz surrounding Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S24 series centres on AI-powered features, but a reliable tipster claims the highest-end model will boast groundbreaking video recording capabilities.

The Galaxy S24 lineup includes the base Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and the top of the line Galaxy S24 Ultra. Unsurprisingly, the Galaxy S24 series trio have been floating around the rumour mill for a while now.

Samsung #GalaxyS24Ultra video recording interface leaked.



Image credit: Ice Universe (Weibo) pic.twitter.com/7rgeHy81fO — Vinay Patel (@VinayPatelBlogs) January 9, 2024

Amid the lack of an official confirmation, renowned leaker Ice Universe has given us a glimpse into the Galaxy S24 Ultra's awe-inspiring video recording interface via a Weibo post. This aligns with earlier reports that suggest the Ultra model will ship with a revolutionary feature.

Galaxy S24 Ultra: Here are some things the leaks suggest

For instance, a new leak suggests the Galaxy S24 Ultra will have a Pixel 8 series-like AI-powered photo editor. Now, the new report claims Galaxy S24 Ultra users will be able to switch between all cameras, including the selfie camera (front shooter) while recording in 4K at 60 frames per second (FPS).

As a result, the handset will be able to record sharper and clearer videos. Also, this could be the Korean smartphone giant's attempt to address a limitation that users have faced with previous iterations of the Galaxy S-series phones.

To those unaware, Samsung fans called the Galaxy S23 Ultra a "concert artifact" due to its excellent video recording function. In his Weibo post, Ice Universe noted that the new Galaxy Ultra "is still a concert artifact".

In fact, the upcoming Ultra model is expected to take this feature to the next level with support for a maximum of 20x video recording. This will enhance the versatility of video capture by allowing users to seamlessly toggle between various optical zoom levels.

Much to the delight of avid videographers and content creators, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will reportedly be able to capture a wide-angle panorama and zoom in on distant subjects without breaking a sweat.

As if that weren't enough, the Galaxy S24 Ultra is expected to house an impressive camera setup that comprises a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 10MP telephoto camera, and an additional 50MP telephoto camera. Moreover, the handset's optical zoom capabilities could range from 2x, 3x, 5x and 10x.

https://t.co/0XOXp6SYBZ



S24u zoom capability will be significantly improved



Gen4 optics design

wider aperture "2.5 ~ 2.9"



Possibly 150x and variable zoom, not confirmed



Despite the improvements, it's still on par with Mi13 ultra



Samsung need better lens — RGcloudS (@RGcloudS) January 10, 2023

Last month, equally reliable leaker RGcloudS indicated that the new Ultra could come with 150x and variable zoom. While Samsung has neither confirmed nor denied these speculations yet, it is safe to assume that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will redefine the standards for smartphone videography.

In fact, if rumours making the rounds online turn out to be true, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will beat its predecessor and the iPhone 15 Pro Max hands down in the photography department.

Galaxy S24 Ultra could outperform the iPhone 15 Pro Max

Both, the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the iPhone 15 Pro Max support 60 FPS max for 4K videos. With the ability to shoot 4K video at 120, the Galaxy S24 Ultra will clearly outperform the abovementioned handsets.

Galaxy S24 Ultra 4K 120fps video — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) December 31, 2023

However, I need to point out that this function may not be preserved in the end. Testing now. — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) December 31, 2023

However, the folks at HotHardware believe 120 FPS is much more than what is needed for recording videos. It is also worth noting that Elon Musk-led X and several other social media platforms do not support videos at 120 FPS.

Nevertheless, this configuration can come in handy for making slow-motion videos. In his recent X post, Ice Universe explained how 120 FPS plays a key role in slow-mo content creation.

What can 4K120fps do? Take a look at this video and you will know. You can play it at 30fps and the picture will be 4 times slower, which will create a somewhat cinematic feel. pic.twitter.com/pkRSCbBvxv — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) January 2, 2024

"What can 4K120fps do?" Ice Universe asked. "Take a look at this video and you will know. You can play it at 30fps and the picture will be 4 times slower, which will create a somewhat cinematic feel," the tipster added.

X user MysteryLupin recently indicated that the Galaxy S24 Ultra will get Nightography Zoom as well. This means the top-tier phone will offer improved low-light performance for far-away subjects.

Samsung will be putting these rumours to rest at its Galaxy Unpacked event, which is slated to take place on January 17. Also, the Korean brand will be unveiling the much-awaited Galaxy S24 series smartphones at the event if the latest leaks are true.