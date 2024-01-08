Much to Samsung's chagrin, its upcoming Galaxy S24 series has been subject to a lot of leaks, putting a damper on the planned surprise.

As part of a covert mission to secure its secrets, the Korean brand is sparing no effort to stop high-visibility leakers from divulging details about its upcoming flagship smartphones ahead of their official unveiling later this month.

To those unaware, the Galaxy S24 series includes the standard Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24 Plus and the higher-end Galaxy S24 Ultra model. Moreover, the word on the street is that the lineup comprises Samsung's smartest-ever smartphones.

Despite the lack of an official confirmation, reliable leaker Evan Blass shared (and later deleted) a leaked spec sheet for the upcoming Galaxy S24 series on Threads.

Blass was also recently forced to remove an image of the upcoming Galaxy S24 Ultra that he shared via a post on X (formerly Twitter). The leaked image has been replaced with a post that says, "Media not displayed".

The folks at Phone Arena claim the image was removed due to a report from the copyright holder (Samsung). Aside from this, Walmart accidentally posted its listing for the Galaxy S24 Plus model last month. Similarly, a leaked marketing poster of the Galaxy S24 Ultra confirmed the presence of a powerful new AI suite called "Galaxy AI".

While leaks will help Samsung generate much-needed hype around the upcoming Galaxy S24 trio, the Korean brand is worried these leaks will leave no surprises to be announced during its Unpacked event.

Leaks are almost inevitable

Although major tech companies try to stop details about their new products from surfacing online through leaks and rumours, it is worth noting that leaks are an inseparable part of the tech world.

In an internal email to employees in September 2021, Apple CEO Tim Cook noted that the company is doing "everything in our power to identify those who leaked".

The top executive also confirmed that people who leak confidential information do not belong" at Apple. Ironically, The Verge shared a screenshot of this email, which was obviously leaked online.

Before Samsung managed to force Blass to remove the leaked image of the Galaxy S24 Ultra, a considerable number of people, including X and Weibo leaker Ice Universe, had already seen it and left comments in the thread.

It is definitely the biggest mistake for Samsung to make the blue and green versions of the middle frame black. https://t.co/XTmdYSq3HU — ICE UNIVERSE (@UniverseIce) January 6, 2024

"It is definitely the biggest mistake for Samsung to make the blue and green versions of the middle frame black," IU pointed out.

So, it is safe to say that Samsung is ignoring a big opportunity to create a buzz around the most important phone of the year by forcing Blass to take the image down.

Nevertheless, we are likely to see more leaks related to the Galaxy S24 lineup ahead of the Unpacked Galaxy event, which is slated to take place on January 17.

It will be interesting to see whether the Korean smartphone giant will be able to force leakers to remove any images that the company doesn't want people to see right now.