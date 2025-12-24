Apple is working on several iPhones, but consumers are most excited for the company's first foray into the foldable phone market with the iPhone Fold.

The release, let alone the reveal, is yet to happen, but those who can't wait to get a feel of the upcoming phone have a temporary solution. iPhone Fold mockup based on leaked CAD files has begun circulating online, offering what could be the most apparent physical hint yet of Apple's long-rumoured foldable phone.

While foldable smartphones are no longer a novelty, Apple's approach appears markedly different, reigniting both excitement and concern among users eager to see how the company will redefine the category.

iPhone Fold Is Designed To Feel Like An iPad

At the centre of the discussion is a plastic model created by a user known as Subsy, who claims it is based on leaked CAD files originating from Apple's production pipeline.

While Apple has not confirmed the authenticity of these files, the physical mockup has provided something rare in the rumour cycle: a tangible object that users can scrutinise, question and even recreate themselves.

Subsy uploaded the model to MakerWorld, describing it as 'a physical reference you can actually hold' rather than a final representation of Apple's plans.

The hinge mechanism, for example, is not based on any confirmed Apple design. Still, the overall proportions have caught attention for their apparent unorthodoxy compared to existing foldable phones.

Someone on Reddit 3D printed the iPhone Fold based on leaked specifications and it looks amazing.



It has a passport-style form factor with a wide outer display, and a landscape 4:3 inner display. pic.twitter.com/QGP2oiv8yW — AppleLeaker (@LeakerApple) December 23, 2025

The most striking detail is Apple's apparent decision to prioritise the unfolded experience. When open, the device closely resembles an iPad mini in shape, suggesting Apple is aiming for a near-square internal display optimised for multitasking, reading and productivity. This comes at a cost when the device is folded, resulting in a squarer outer form than most smartphones.

This approach contrasts sharply with foldables from Samsung and Google, which typically use tall, narrow outer displays to preserve a familiar phone-like feel when closed. If the mockup is accurate, Apple may be willing to sacrifice traditional ergonomics for a more tablet-like internal experience.

Design Risks And Developer Challenges

According to leaked specifications shared via X, the device, reportedly codenamed V68, measures 83.8mm wide and 120.6mm tall when folded, with an outer display of around 5.5 inches. When unfolded, it expands into a 7.76-inch display with a resolution of 2,713 x 1,920, forming a near-square canvas.

Cook is give me the iPhone Fold to experience for a few days. It's so beautiful that I couldn't help but share it. pic.twitter.com/HLRZIsnY0p — Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) December 24, 2025

Some consumers have praised the design for its portability, comparing it to the discontinued iPhone mini and highlighting its potential for multitasking. Others have raised concerns about everyday use, joking that the wide shape might feel awkward during phone calls or when watching video content on the outer screen.

These concerns could come into sharper focus at WWDC in June. While Apple is unlikely to unveil the device officially, it may introduce new developer tools that allow apps to adapt to unusual screen ratios dynamically. Such changes would be essential if Apple wants to avoid usability issues at launch.

There is also speculation that Apple could preview the foldable months ahead of release, echoing how it teased the original iPhone in 2007.

However, it is believed mass production may not begin until late 2026, with pricing expected to exceed $2,000 (£1,580), placing the device firmly in the ultra-premium category.

For now, the mockup remains an unofficial glimpse into Apple's thinking. Whether it represents a bold evolution or an overly complicated risk will depend on how closely these early designs match reality and whether Apple can convince users that a square foldable is worth rethinking how they use their phones.