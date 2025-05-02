Steve Smith Sr, who terrorised NFL defences for 16 seasons, is now fighting a battle off the field that could cost him a chunk of his fortune.

Described as legend, who racked up five Pro Bowl appearances and was a 2025 Hall of Fame finalist, Smith now faces a scandalous lawsuit under North Carolina's rarely-used 'homewrecker law' or 'alienation of affection' statute after allegedly wrecking a marriage.

The case, filed by Anthony Martinez, claims that Smith was involved in a months-long affair with Martinez's wife, Nicole. Martinez alleges their relationship contributed to the collapse of his and Nicole's marriage. The lawsuit follows Martinez exposing the couple's raunchy texts on social media as evidence of the affair. Smith must now defend himself against a court of law.

The court documents reveal that Martinez, an ex-cop and Army vet, is demanding damages of $100,000. The suit, filed Tuesday in Mecklenburg County, accuses Smith of 'alienation of affection' – legal speak for stealing someone's spouse.

The whole mess kicked off last autumn during filming of Smith's NFL Network show. While shooting with the Ravens' marching band, Smith reportedly met Nicole and slipped her his number through a staff member.

NSFW Text Messages And Illicit Calls Exposed

It was in February when Martinez sparked a controversy by publicly accusing Smith and Nicole of having an affair. Taking to social media, he claimed that they met while she was working with the Baltimore Ravens' marching band.

According to Black Sports Online, Martinez published screenshots of explicit messages between the two, along with what he says is an audio clip of a heated phone call. For maximum damage, Martinez tagged the Panthers, the Ravens, TMZ, Smith and the NFL.

'My wife works for the Marching Ravens @Ravens,' Martinez wrote. 'She met Steve Smith Sr at work... I got receipts, I got a lot more homie.'

Though it bore his name, this was not confirmed to have been Martinez's account, and the authenticity of the content has not been confirmed. These posts have since been deleted. A heartbroken Martinez has taken his retaliation further, pursuing legal action against Smith.

Martinez's Lawsuit And Allegations

As reported by the 'Charlotte Observer', Martinez alleges that Smith had a romantic and sexual relationship with Nicole, who was a member of the Baltimore Ravens' marching band. The duo met during the taping of The NFL's Most Interesting Jobs with Steve Smith—a segment for the NFL Network filmed in September— and began texting and sexting outside of work.

According to the lawsuit, Nicole visited Smith in his hotel in January while he was in town for the Ravens' match against the Buffalo Bills.

The lawsuit also involves a phone call between Martinez and Smith in which the chagrined husband confronts the NFL star. In the call, Martinez can be heard saying, 'You've been f*king my wife, bro. Whatcha gotta say for yourself?' To this, Smith allegedly responds, 'I'm sorry.'

Though Martinez's pain is understandable, his lawsuit is only possible due to a polarising law on the brink of extinction.

What is the Controversial 'Homewrecker Law'?

The 'Alienation of Affection Law,' commonly referred to as the 'Homewrecker Law,' is designed to hold third parties— usually lovers— accountable for their role in damaging a marriage. Though it has been abolished in most states, it can still be pursued in civil court in North Carolina, Mississippi, New Mexico, Hawaii, South Dakota, and Utah. Under this law, one spouse can accuse a third party—typically a lover—of intentionally disrupting the marriage and causing a decline in love and affection between the spouses.

According to the Butler, Quinn & Hochman law firm, for a plaintiff to succeed in such a case, several legal thresholds must be met. First, the marriage must be proven to have been valid and affectionate. The plaintiff must also show that an outside party's interference in the relationship was intentional. Most important of all, scorned spouses must prove that the third party's interference took place before the couple separated and directly caused the marriage's breakdown. Lastly, this interference has to have caused tangible pr provable emotional or financial harm. Unsurprisingly, these claims are infamously difficult to prove— but not impossible.

Steve Smith Sr.'s Groundbreaking NFL Run

Born and raised in Los Angeles, California, Smith played football at Santa Monica College before switching to the University of Utah. As part of the NFL, he was initially in the Carolina Panthers, but eventually joined the Baltimore Ravens. After retiring from professional football, Smith became an NFL Network analyst. Retiring has not put a dent in his profits, however— according to Celebrity Net Worth, Smith's net worth is estimated at £7.9 million, largely derived from his athletic career and sponsorships.

Until the most recent scandal, Smith's personal life— marked by a long marriage and loving children— seemed as successful as his professional career.

Smith's Long, 'Happy' Marriage Under Scrutiny

Steve and Angie Smith have been married for 25 years, tying the knot in 2000. The couple reportedly met at the University of Utah after Steve switched from Santa Monica. They have four children together—Peyton, Baylee, Boston, and Steve Jr. As more information about Smith and Nicole's affair comes to light, Angie has remained silent, leaving many to speculate on how she is coping with the scandal.

As this tawdry saga unfolds, sports pundits wonder if Smith's carefully built post-career reputation might crash faster than the cornerbacks he once flattened on Sundays. As the controversial law gains more attention because of this high-profile case, it could inspire other similarly affected spouses to take similar actions. Although judgment can be almost instinctive in cases of infidelity, it is crucial to remain open-minded until a verdict is reached. Whether Smith is found liable or not, one thing is clear— sometimes, even legends cannot escape the consequences of their actions.