A promo teasing the upcoming week's episodes for General Hospital sees Willow walking away a free woman from the trial over Drew's shooting. However, not every character in the US soap is too happy about it, as with Willow getting acquitted, the suspicion has moved over to someone else.

A video preview of General Hospital episodes for the week of 19 January shows more twists and turns for several characters in Port Charles. Even as audiences know that Willow Cain (Katelyn MacMullen) is very guilty for shooting Drew Cain (Cameron Mathison), she is walking away a free woman having been acquitted. The preview spoilers show Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) entering the Cain house, ready to celebrate the verdict, as well as Scout Quartermaine (Cosette Abinante). Drew is also there to celebrate Willow's freedom, as they toast with champagne. Willow says, 'To our future.'

Willow's Shocking Next Move

However, the video promo later teases Drew on the floor of the Quartermaine living room, holding his jaw and looking up, shocked. Whether Willow has decided to try putting an end to him for the second time remains to be seen. She had already gotten away with attempted murder the first time, and with the glimpse of the champagne on the table, getting away with it the second time seems likely.

There is also Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn), who did her part to make sure Willow got off scot-free. Alexis is looking to be repaid for her efforts in ensuring Willow's freedom. Yet, with Drew's penchant for playing by his own rules, Alexis may have to put in more work in order for Drew to honour his end of their deal.

Alexis should be thrilled to have won her latest case, but Willow's triumph in court has left her unsettled. #GH is all-new and starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @nancyleegrahn pic.twitter.com/ekaFooHuOb — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 19, 2026

Suspicion Shifts to Michael

Willow getting an acquittal does not bode well for Michael Corinthos (Rory Gibson) as the suspicion to who may be guilty has now shifted onto him. This leaves Michael turning to his father, Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Sonny assures Michael that he will do all he can to protect him.

'I'm gonna make sure you don't go down for this,' Sonny says in the video to his son. Sonny is then seen visiting the acting district attorney Justine Turner (Nazneen Contractor) in court. Justine also looks worried herself, likely at the sight of him.

Aside from coming under suspicion for shooting Drew, Michael is also getting into a physical altercation with Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) especially as the latter has been keen on proving Willow's innocence and getting suspended in the process from his detective duties.

Trina and Kai know the truth, West Coast. Is there anything they can do to ensure justice is served in Port Charles?

Tune in to a brand-new #GH - STARTING NOW on ABC! @iamaliford pic.twitter.com/KCaPGPJqQ3 — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 19, 2026

Anna's Situation

Meanwhile, General Hospital spoilers suggest that Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) is revealed to be in her prison cell at Wyndemere. She's shouting in protest at the people who put her there. The scene then shifts to the police station where Emma Scorpio-Drake (Braedyn Bruner) talking to Nathan West (Ryan Paevey). Both of them are becoming concerned about Anna's whereabouts.

'I'm starting to think my grandma's in trouble,' Emma says.

Anna is hearing ghosts. Could Cesar Faison actually be alive (and behind her kidnapping) or have her senses betrayed her?

An intense, new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @finolahughes pic.twitter.com/RAlSZT0sjr — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 19, 2026

Anna is convinced that she was drugged and made to play by Pascal's (Marc Forget) shenanigans. While she is imprisoned, Anna may continue to believe that Cesar Faison (Anders Hove) has returned, especially as she can hear his voice and continues to get disturbing messages.