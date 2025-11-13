One work of genius today, which is also an integral part of a growth strategy, is in-car infotainment. Stingray Group wants to redefine the driving experience and make it more fun. Its recent strategic acquisition will expand its reach and global digital footprint.

The $887 million music, media, and technology company offers in-car karaoke, in-car music app, and calm radio featuring a wellness app for drivers on the road. Stingray has more services to offer, though Eric Boyko, president and co-founder of Stingray Digital, said karaoke in your car is a main vehicle for expansion.

Popular Machine

Boyko mentioned Tesla, Ford, GM, Toyota, and BYD as among the 12 firms offering karaoke. 'People think about karaoke in the car. It's very popular,' he added. He admits there's stiff competition but highlights a competitive advantage.

'Our big advantage is, we have worldwide rights on music, so we're probably the best company for audio music and karaoke, that we're able to distribute worldwide,' he said. Stingray is third for music distribution behind Sirius XM and Spotify.

Transformative Acquisition

Stingray's core business focuses on curated music, video content, streaming, distribution, and media technology, as well as advertising solutions. Boyko, however, said it is a B2B business. The company sells to physical companies and partners with distributors and platforms. For infotainment, the clients are automotive OEMs and device manufacturers.

TuneIn, a pioneer in live audio streaming and ad monetization, is the latest M&A deal. The $175 million transaction created an audio streaming and advertising powerhouse. Stingray owns and operates 110 radio stations in Canada.

By acquiring TuneIn, it gained instant access to over 100,000 radio stations worldwide. Furthermore, TuneIn's content is available on more than 200 platforms and connected devices, not to mention more than 50 in-car audio systems, in more than 100 countries.

Boyko stated, 'We are crafting an unmatched audio ecosystem by merging Stingray's extensive technology infrastructure and content distribution capabilities with TuneIn's expertise in monetization, advertising technology, and diverse content offerings.' Expect more partnerships with device manufacturers, automakers, and content providers to follow.

Prior to TuneIn, Stingray acquired DMI, a leading leader in music branding and in-store audio advertising in the US. Also, advertising, not subscriptions, is the main source of revenue. The advertising market is huge, accounting for 30% to 40% of Stingray's organic sales.

Financial Highlights

In Q2 fiscal 2026 (three months ended 30 September 2025), revenues increased 21% year-over-year to C$113.3 million, while net income jumped 102.5% to C$11.8 million compared to Q2 fiscal 2025.

Cash flow from operating activities rose 26.6% to C$24.3 million from a year ago. Adjusted free cash flow during the quarter was C$28.4 million. Notably, Stingray Advertising grew by 55%, exceeding the 40% target.

Other business highlights include the launch of Stingray's 29 FAST channels on Amazon Fire TV (US) and seven channels on Roku (UK). Including the new Roku channels in the US and Canada, Stingray is on track to become the undisputed leader in the FAST channel market with more room to grow.

Forever Business

Management is extremely pleased with the latest quarterly results. The financial performance is reflected in the stock's performance. On 12 November 2025, the share price jumped 17.32% to C$13.07 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

Boyko is not worried about the business because music has been around for a long time. He guarantees that for the next 100 years—or as long as Stingray exists—music will be there.

Disclaimer: Our digital media content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Please conduct your own analysis or seek professional guidance before investing. Remember, investments are subject to market risks, and past performance does not guarantee future results.