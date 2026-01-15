When George Clooney confirmed he was splitting his time between Los Angeles and rural France, the Hollywood rumour mill went into overdrive. The revelation has sparked intense speculation about the state of his marriage to international human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin, with insiders suggesting the couple's globe-spanning property portfolio masks a relationship operating on parallel tracks rather than shared routines.

At 64, the actor has been candid about why he abandoned the Studio City home he owned since 1995. Yet his insistence that Los Angeles remains central to his life has done little to quell growing whispers about the Clooneys' future together. The couple, who married in 2014 and hold French citizenship, now divide their time between a working farm in France and multiple properties across Italy, England, New York and Kentucky.

The Actor Defends His California Connection

George pushed back firmly when asked whether he was leaving Los Angeles for good. 'No!' he said. He explained the reasoning with characteristic candour: 'I've been there in that house for 30 years, and it was time to move. We got a place about four years ago in France, and we spent a good amount of time there, enjoying it.'

The shift to France offers tangible benefits that appeal to the family, particularly when raising their eight-year-old twins. 'There's an anonymity living there. That's good for the kids,' George noted. 'But L.A.'s still a big part of home for me too because it's where I found success. It's where I made all my friends. I know every back street. I know all the shortcuts.'

His reflections on the city's evolving landscape were tinged with nostalgia. He recalled how Studio City was once considered unfashionable in the early 1990s and praised its lingering creative energy and restaurant scene, underscoring his emotional connection to a place where his career was forged.

How Separate Lives Fuel Divorce Speculation

Behind the carefully maintained public narrative, however, sources close to the family paint a different picture. According to insiders who spoke to RadarOnline.com, the arrangement has effectively formalised a separation of the couple's day-to-day lives ahead of a possible divorce. 'They are committed parents and remain respectful partners, but they are no longer glued to each other by any means,' one source revealed.

The geographical divide reflects deeper professional divergences. 'Amal's work and priorities are rooted in Europe, while George still orbits L.A. professionally. Splitting time is how they make that work,' the insider explained. Another source was more blunt about the implications: 'From the outside it looks idyllic, farms, privacy, multiple homes, but the reality is George and Amal are often in different places, focused on different worlds. That's why people close to them describe it as leading separate lives, and a divorce could soon be on the way that will see George split his life between America and France.'

George has previously spoken about his preference for raising children away from Hollywood's gaze. 'We're very lucky. You know, we live on a farm in France. A good portion of my life growing up was on a farm, and as a kid I hated the whole idea of it,' he admitted. 'But now, for them, it's like, they're not on their iPads, you know? They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in. They have a much better life. I felt like they were never going to get a fair shake at life in Los Angeles. France, they kind of don't give a s--- about fame.'

One source characterised the arrangement as a carefully managed balance between two strong personalities rather than a dramatic rupture. 'This isn't about a dramatic split,' they said. 'It's about two powerful people choosing autonomy, even within a marriage.'