It was a moment laden with raw emotion — one that perfectly encapsulated the bittersweet nature of endings. Millie Bobby Brown sat curled on a sofa during the final table read for Stranger Things, her script trembling in her hands as she delivered the most pivotal lines of her character's arc. The Netflix documentary One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5 captured the actress, now 21, visibly fighting back tears as she spoke the words that had defined Eleven's relationship with David Harbour's Jim Hopper.

The scene was profoundly emotional, yet its emotional weight was complicated by an underlying tension that had shadowed production on the beloved streaming series. Just months before the cast gathered for this poignant moment, allegations of workplace conflict had surfaced, casting an unexpected shadow over what should have been a celebratory occasion for the show's final season.

The Weight of a Decade-Long Partnership

Brown and Harbour have spent the better part of a decade building one of television's most compelling familial relationships. During the table read, as Brown recited the line, 'When you found me in the woods, I was just a kid,' her voice wavered with genuine emotion. She continued: 'I was scared. I didn't understand this world, didn't understand people. But you took me in, and you taught me'.

The most devastating moment came as she delivered her final words about Hopper, saying: 'You protected me, you raised me, you became my dad'. Through tears, Brown paused and looked directly at her co-star, and the two shared an unmistakable moment of connection. Harbour visibly turned his gaze away as she spoke, the weight of the scene clearly registering with both actors.

Behind-the-Scenes Tensions and the Investigation That Preceded Production

The touching tableau of two actors grieving the end of their on-screen relationship masked a more complicated narrative. Months before production commenced on the fifth and final season, Brown had filed a complaint against Harbour alleging harassment and bullying. According to sources, the complaint was substantial, comprising what was described as 'pages and pages of accusations' and triggering a months-long internal investigation by the production team.

Importantly, the allegations did not include claims of sexual misconduct. Harbour was subjected to a formal investigation into the allegations, while Brown was provided with a personal representative who accompanied her on set throughout filming. These arrangements reflected the studio's attempt to balance accountability with the practical reality of completing a major television production.

Stars Address the Feud at Season Five Premiere

By the time the cast arrived for the Stranger Things season five premiere, both actors appeared determined to move past the discord. They posed together for photographs on the red carpet, sending a clear signal to the public that whatever tensions had existed were manageable.

In interviews, Brown spoke warmly of her co-star, describing him as an 'amazing' actor and emphasising that the cast felt 'so lucky to have each other'. When pressed specifically about her relationship with Harbour, she maintained a diplomatic tone, stating: 'We love this show with everything, and we value our friendship more than anything'.

During a separate interview with Deadline, Brown offered further perspective on her sense of safety within the production environment. She remarked: 'Of course I felt safe, I mean, we've worked together for 10 years. I feel safe with everyone on that set.' She noted that playing a father and daughter on screen naturally created a closer bond than their relationships with other cast members, particularly given the intensity of certain scenes, especially those filmed during season two.

The Enduring Legacy of Eleven and Hopper

The tears shed during that final table read represented far more than the end of a storyline. For Brown, who has grown from a child actor into a young woman during the show's production, saying goodbye to a character who had been central to her professional and personal development was inevitably emotional. The eleven-year journey with Stranger Things represents an unprecedented period of sustained success in her career, one that few actors experience.

The documentary captured a genuine intersection of professional and personal sentiment — sadness at closure and gratitude for a transformative experience. Whether the allegations shaped the emotional resonance of the final scene remains a question for the actors. Despite workplace challenges, Brown and Harbour delivered an ending worthy of their decade-long collaboration.