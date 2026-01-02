George Clooney has pushed back after US President Donald Trump publicly mocked him over his French citizenship, turning a personal jab into a political statement with broader implications.

The exchange played out across social media and formal statements between New Year's Eve and New Year's Day, drawing attention on both sides of the Atlantic.

It unfolded as Trump hosted a gala at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, while Clooney responded through a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter.

The dispute matters because it reflects a long-running clash between a politically outspoken actor and a sitting US president, touching on elections, immigration and the role of public figures in political debate.

Trump Insulted George Clooney's French Citizenship

The dispute began after Trump learned that George Clooney, his wife Amal Clooney, and their two children had secured French citizenship earlier in December 2025. In a New Year's Eve post on Truth Social, Trump framed the development as a political failure for both the actor and France.

'Good News! George and Amal Clooney, two of the worst political prognosticators of all time, have officially become citizens of France which is, sadly, in the midst of a major crime problem because of their absolutely horrendous handling of immigration,' Trump wrote.

The president went further by attacking Clooney's career and political activity. 'Clooney got more publicity for politics than he did for his very few, and totally mediocre, movies,' Trump added, dismissing his standing in Hollywood.

Trump also revived criticism of Clooney's 2024 political interventions, referencing his calls for then-President Joe Biden to step aside and his later support for Kamala Harris.

Clooney Claps Back

Clooney responded the following day with a brief but pointed statement that directly echoed Trump's most recognisable slogan. Rather than addressing each accusation, the actor reframed the remark in electoral terms.

'I totally agree with the current president. We have to make America great again. We'll start in November,' said Clooney.

The wording drew immediate attention because of its timing and simplicity. By repeating Trump's phrase, Clooney signalled disagreement without engaging in a prolonged public exchange, while also emphasising the upcoming midterm elections.

What George Clooney Meant

Clooney's reference to November was widely understood as a nod to the US midterm elections, when Democrats are seeking to retake control of the House and potentially the Senate. Clooney has been an active Democratic supporter and fundraiser for years, and his statement aligned with that history.

The actor has also explained that family considerations rather than politics drove his move to France. He has previously cited stronger French privacy laws as a key reason for raising his children there, saying they offer greater protection from intrusive media coverage than in the US.

Beyond elections, Clooney has repeatedly linked political leadership to the health of democratic institutions, particularly the press, which he has described as essential to public understanding and accountability.

Trump–Clooney Feud Explained

The tension between Trump and Clooney did not begin with citizenship. Clooney has said he once knew Trump socially, describing a relationship that later broke down as Trump entered politics.

That shift coincided with Clooney becoming more vocal in his criticism of Trump's presidency and legal actions involving major US media organisations.

Clooney has argued that settlements reached by broadcasters weakened journalistic independence and has framed those decisions as harmful to democracy.

Trump's latest remarks, combining personal criticism with political attack, reignited the feud at a moment when both men are again speaking to voters ahead of a crucial election cycle.