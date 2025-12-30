George Clooney and his wife Amal have quietly made a life-changing move, officially becoming French citizens alongside their eight-year-old twins, in a decision signifying a substantial shift away from Hollywood life.

The naturalisation was confirmed in a decree published in France's government gazette on 27 December and reported by French state-owned network France24, naming the Oscar-winning actor, human rights lawyer Amal Clooney, listed under her maiden name Amal Alamuddin, and their children Ella and Alexander.

The decision fulfils an ambition Clooney had openly discussed earlier this month, as he spoke candidly about his growing discomfort with celebrity culture and the impact of constant media scrutiny on his family.

'Here, they don't take photos of kids. There aren't any paparazzi hidden at the school gates. That's number one for us,' the 64-year-old actor told RTL Radio in early December, emphasising that privacy, rather than glamour, motivated the family's relocation.

Privacy Laws Drove Decision

Clooney has been vocal about his concerns regarding raising children in Los Angeles amid Hollywood's relentless paparazzi culture.

The actor explained that France's strict privacy laws, which make it illegal to photograph children without parental consent, were the decisive factor in the family's decision to make the country their primary residence.

'I was worried about raising our kids in LA, in the culture of Hollywood,' Clooney told Esquire magazine in October. 'I don't want them to be walking around worried about paparazzi. I don't want them being compared to somebody else's famous kids.'

France strengthened its anti-paparazzi legislation in 2000, three years after Princess Diana was killed in a car crash in Paris whilst attempting to evade photographers.

400 Days of French Lessons

Despite his new citizenship, Clooney admitted his French language skills remain a work in progress.

'I love the French culture, your language, even if I'm still bad at it after 400 days of courses,' he told RTL Radio, conducting the interview in English.

Amal, a British-Lebanese human rights lawyer, is fluent in French and was naturalised under her maiden name. The couple's twins are also reportedly learning the language.

The actor joked during a recent interview that his children, who speak both French and Italian, often mock him at the dinner table in languages he cannot understand. 'They rip on me right in front of me, and I look at them going "what did you say?"' he shared.

French Home Their 'Happiest Place'

The Clooney family purchased Domaine du Canadel, a former wine estate near the village of Brignoles in Provence, in 2021 for approximately £6.6 million ($8.3 million).

The 18th-century property has since become the family's primary residence, with Clooney describing it as 'where we're happiest'.

'We live on a farm in France,' he told Esquire. 'A good portion of my life growing up was on a farm, and as a kid, I hated the whole idea of it. But now, for them, it's like they're not on their iPads, you know? They have dinner with grown-ups and have to take their dishes in.'

The couple maintains an extensive European property portfolio. Clooney purchased a villa on Italy's Lake Como in 2002, and together with Amal, they own a historic manor in England. They also have properties in New York and Kentucky, but have reportedly sold homes in Los Angeles and Mexico over the past decade.

A European Love Affair

Clooney's attachment to Europe predates his 2014 marriage to Amal in Venice, Italy.

The two-time Oscar winner, who earned Academy Awards for best supporting actor in Syriana (2006) and as a producer on Argo (2012), has long maintained strong ties to the continent.

His career has also included lucrative endorsements with Nespresso and a significant windfall from selling his stake in the Casamigos tequila brand to Diageo for up to £800 million ($1 billion) in 2017.

Before receiving French nationality and the Légion d'Honneur, @KMFollett talked to us about his relationship with, and attachment to, France and its culture. 🇫🇷🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/nR2u5XgDod — French Embassy UK🇫🇷🇪🇺 (@FranceintheUK) November 17, 2025

Other Hollywood Figures Follow Suit

Clooney is not alone amongst Hollywood figures seeking French citizenship.

AFP also reported that American director Jim Jarmusch is planning to apply for French nationality. The 72-year-old filmmaker, who won the Golden Lion at Venice Film Festival this year for Father Mother Sister Brother, said he wants 'a place that will allow me to escape from the United States'.

British author Ken Follett also received French citizenship in November 2025, citing his long attachment to France and involvement in restoring Notre-Dame Cathedral.

The Clooneys' decision reflects a broader trend of celebrities seeking residency outside the United States, with several high-profile figures citing privacy concerns and lifestyle preferences as primary motivations.

For the Clooney family, France offers what Los Angeles could not: a normal childhood for their children away from the constant glare of cameras and celebrity culture.