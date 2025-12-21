George Clooney is mourning the loss of his older sister, Adelia 'Ada' Zeidler, who died on Friday following a courageous battle with cancer. She was 65.

The Hollywood actor confirmed the heartbreaking news in a statement to People magazine, describing his sister as the person he admired most. The 64-year-old actor expressed his profound grief whilst praising her remarkable courage throughout her illness. He emphasised that both he and his wife, Amal, would deeply miss Ada's presence in their lives.

According to her obituary, Zeidler died peacefully on 19 December at St Elizabeth Healthcare in Edgewood, Kentucky, surrounded by loved ones.

A Life Dedicated to Art and Education

Born on 2 May 1960 in Los Angeles, Adelia was the first child of journalist Nick Clooney and writer Nina Bruce Warren. She was named after her great-grandmother and spent most of her adult life in Augusta, a small river town in northeastern Kentucky.

Zeidler was a talented artist who dedicated years to sharing her passion for creativity as an elementary art teacher at Augusta Independent School, according to The Mirror US. Her exceptional academic achievements in secondary school earned her recognition as a National Merit Scholar.

Her obituary described her artistic talents and her commitment to education during her teaching career. Beyond the classroom, she cultivated a love for literature through her participation in a local book club, contributed to the Augusta Art Guild, and served as a past grand marshal of Augusta's Annual White Christmas Parade.

She later pursued higher education in Louisville and Northern Kentucky before transitioning to work as a bookkeeper. Despite her brother's international celebrity status, Ada deliberately maintained a private existence, rarely appearing in public.

Family Life and Personal Tragedy

Zeidler married Norman Zeidler, a retired army captain, on 14 March 1987 in Augusta. The ceremony brought together family and the local community, with George reading scripture whilst their aunt, actress Rosemary Clooney, performed a romantic song for the newlyweds, according to Parade magazine.

Norman passed away suddenly from a heart attack in October 2004, leaving Ada to raise their two children, Nick Zeidler and Allison Zeidler Herolaga.

Although she largely avoided the spotlight, Ada did attend her brother's high-profile wedding to human rights lawyer Amal Alamuddin in Venice in 2014, where she celebrated alongside notable guests including Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, John Krasinski, and Anna Wintour.

Close Bond Between Siblings

George and Ada were born just over a year apart and grew up as close companions. In a 2006 interview, their mother recalled a particularly memorable childhood incident when the siblings and friends engaged in a playful marshmallow fight during a party, covering an entire room with the sticky confections.

In a rare interview, Ada revealed she had once harboured aspirations of following in her brother's acting footsteps. She told the New York Daily News that whilst she enjoyed performing and possessed reasonable talent, she ultimately lacked the thick skin necessary for a career in the entertainment industry.

She also disclosed that she preferred to communicate with George via email rather than keeping his mobile number. She explained her concern about potentially losing her phone and compromising his privacy.

Final Farewell

A funeral mass will be held on Monday, 22 December, in Maysville, Kentucky. The family has requested that memorial donations be directed to the Knoedler Memorial Library in Augusta.

Zeidler is survived by her parents, Nick and Nina Clooney; her children, Nick Zeidler and Allison Zeidler Herolaga and her husband Kenny; her brother George and his wife Amal; and several uncles, aunts, and cousins.