He has famously declared himself the 'healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency', yet Donald Trump has made a rare and candid admission: even he could stand to lose a few pounds. In a striking break from his usual bravado, the 79-year-old president suggested that he might finally be ready to embrace the very medical trend he once mocked.

While he has previously dismissed blockbuster GLP-1 weight-loss medications like Ozempic and Wegovy as 'the fat drugs,' Trump confessed in a recent interview with the New York Times on Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, that he hasn't ruled them out for himself. 'No, I have not', he replied when asked if he had tried the injections, before adding the surprising caveat: 'I probably should'. The admission came during a wide-ranging two-hour conversation in the Oval Office where he also revealed he takes a daily 325-milligram dose of aspirin to keep his blood 'nice and thin'.

The Battle of the Bulge for Donald Trump

The president's weight has long been a subject of intense public fascination and debate. In 2023, records showed him tipping the scales at 240 pounds, a figure that technically placed him in the obese category for his 6ft 3in frame. However, the latest dispatches from the White House suggest a man on a mission to slim down.

During his annual physical examination at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on April 11, 2025, it was revealed that Trump had shed 20 pounds since his 2020 check-up, bringing his weight down to 224 pounds and shifting him into the 'overweight' bracket with a BMI of 28.0.

Despite this progress, his resistance to traditional fitness remains as firm as ever. In a 2 January 2026 interview with the Wall Street Journal, the president didn't mince words about his disdain for the gym. 'I just don't like it. It's boring', he remarked, scoffing at the idea of standard cardiovascular work. 'To walk on a treadmill or run on a treadmill for hours and hours like some people do, that's not for me'. He maintained that his 'health is perfect' regardless, even though critics frequently point to his sedentary lifestyle as a point of concern.

Diet Cokes, Burgers, and the Donald Trump Vision for Affordable Healthcare

Of course, any discussion of the president's health is incomplete without mentioning his legendary appetite for fast food. His daily routine is famously fuelled by a diet heavy on meat, featuring at least one hamburger-and-fries meal washed down by multiple Diet Cokes.

However, reports suggest he has made one key concession to health: eating his burgers without the bun to reduce carb intake. Vegetables and whole foods remain firmly off the menu, a well-documented culinary rebellion that has horrified nutritionists for years.

Yet, it is his recent pivot to pharmaceutical policy that is making the most waves. Despite mocking the effectiveness of weight-loss shots amongst his 'fat' friends—telling reporters during a September 2025 meeting with HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. that 'sometimes, I guess it works for people. The ones I've seen it hasn't worked so well' — he has spent months engineering a way to make them accessible to the masses.

In November 2025, Trump announced a landmark deal with pharmaceutical titans Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk to slash the prices of Ozempic and Wegovy. Under the new TrumpRx.gov scheme, monthly costs are set to plummet from as high as £1,000 to just £270 ($350) for cash-paying patients, while Medicare recipients will see prices drop to £188 ($245) with a £38 ($50) monthly copay starting in April 2026. The plan, which follows his May 2025 'Most Favored Nation' Executive Order, aims to bypass traditional insurance hurdles, allowing Americans to buy directly from manufacturers online starting in January 2026.

Whether he eventually takes the 'fat drug' himself or continues to rely on his 'superior' genes and the occasional Sunday on the green, the president has ensured that the weight-loss revolution is now a central pillar of his domestic legacy. For a man who finds the treadmill 'boring,' he has certainly found a way to keep the national conversation running at full speed.