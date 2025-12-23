Prominent women's rights campaigner Georgia Harrison has been rushed to hospital with what she described as a 'nasty infection', seven weeks after welcoming her first child.

The 31-year-old Love Island star was taken by ambulance and admitted for treatment in a hospital recently, just weeks after giving birth to her daughter, Sahara Jean Stacey, on 30 October 2025.

The sudden health scare coming at the end of a demanding year has alarmed her partner, Jack Stacey, fans and fellow campaigners, as she was balancing a high-risk pregnancy, national recognition, and frontline activism.

Harrison, who was recently awarded an MBE by Prince William at Windsor Castle in October 2025 for her services to online privacy and cybercrime awareness, shared the update with her followers through a 'random dump' of photos documenting the ordeal.

One image showed the television personality looking pale while secured to a stretcher, while others showed her recovering at home in time for the festive period.

While the specific type of infection was not disclosed, she noted that she is now 'on the road to recovery' and is focused on spending her first Christmas as a mother. Her mother, Nicola, echoed the severity of the situation in the comments, describing the incident as 'scary days.'

A High-Risk Year for the Campaigner

The health scare follows what has been a physically and emotionally demanding year for the campaigner.

Harrison spent the majority of 2025 balancing a high-risk pregnancy with her intensive work advocating for the Online Safety Act and appearing in documentaries regarding image-based sexual abuse.

She became the first-ever Love Island contestant to receive an MBE, an honour she received while eight and a half months pregnant.

Medical professionals often warn of the heightened risk of postnatal infections, such as mastitis or uterine infections, in the weeks following delivery.

For Harrison, this is not her first brush with a life-threatening illness; she previously spoke out about a 2023 incident where she nearly died from sepsis after a cyst burst.

This history of health complications has made her latest hospitalisation particularly concerning for fans, who have flooded her Instagram with messages of support. Despite the setback, Harrison's resilience appears unbroken as she shifts her focus back to the 'baby bubble' and her recovery.

Balancing Motherhood and Activism

Since welcoming Sahara Jean on 30 October, Harrison has been vocal about the transition into motherhood, stating that she has 'well and truly done' with her party days. The birth occurred at 12:09 pm, and the star quickly shared that she and Stacey were 'more in love than we ever could have imagined.' She shared a Halloween-themed video to announce the arrival, showing her rubbing her bump before it transitioned to her holding the newborn in a pumpkin hat.

However, the transition has been punctuated by the physical toll of her activism.

Receiving her MBE while heavily pregnant was a testament to her dedication, but it also required significant energy during her final trimester. She even joked that she 'curtseyed a little too hard' and almost fell during the ceremony, which amused Prince William.

Insiders suggest that the 'nasty infection' may have been exacerbated by exhaustion, as Harrison remained active in public life until the final weeks of her term, including an appearance on the Loose Women panel. The current hospitalisation serves as a stark reminder of the 'fourth trimester' challenges that many new mothers face.

Looking Toward a Family Christmas

Despite the 'whirlwind' of the past week, the former The Only Way Is Essex star confirmed that she is now home and preparing for the holidays. She shared heartwarming snaps of Sahara in a 'My First Christmas' jumper, indicating that the worst of the infection has passed. She also praised Jack Stacey on her Instagram story, thanking him for 'looking after our baby whilst I've been poorly' and calling him 'the best dad.'

The health scare has highlighted the importance of postnatal care, and many of Harrison's peers have sent their well-wishes.

As she moves into 2026, Harrison is expected to continue her work with the government on cybercrime, though for now, her priority remains her health and her young daughter.

For the reality star, the 'nasty' infection was a frightening interruption to a year defined by new beginnings and national honours.