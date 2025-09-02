Chloë Grace Moretz and Kate Harrison have officially tied the knot, sealing nearly seven years of love in a breathtaking ceremony over the Labor Day weekend. The pair, who began dating in 2018 and announced their engagement on New Year's Day 2025, celebrated with custom Louis Vuitton gowns that perfectly reflected their personalities. Moretz stunned in a baby-blue Old Hollywood-inspired gown with delicate beading, gloves and veil, while Harrison chose a more traditional white dress with a sweetheart neckline and flowing embroidery. Both brides kept their looks a surprise until the moment they walked down the aisle, making their first look deeply emotional. Speaking about her choice, Moretz said the dress 'just feels like me', while Harrison described hers as 'perfect' for highlighting her silhouette. After the ceremony, the newlyweds switched into chic after-party outfits, with Moretz in trousers, jacket and cowboy hat, and Harrison in a sheer overlay ensemble.

Moretz, 28, is an acclaimed American actress from Georgia, known for roles in Kick-Ass, Carrie and The Miseducation of Cameron Post. She publicly came out as a gay woman in 2024. Kate Harrison, 34, is a California-born model and photographer, recognised for campaigns with J.Crew and Topshop. While both are successful in their respective fields, they have preferred to keep their relationship largely private, only sharing rare glimpses of their love through social media.

@voguemagazine KateHarrison’s ceremony look to wed #ChloëGraceMoretz consisted of two pieces: an embellished bustier and skirt, featuring a sweetheart neckline and accessorized with a birdcage veil in front and a cathedral length veil in the back. “The thing I’m the most excited for—other than being married—is that first look moment,” Harrison says. Head to the link in our bio to watch the latest episode of Vogue’s FinalFitting. ♬ original sound - Vogue

@voguemagazine Replying to @Channél And designed by NicolasGhesquière, of course! For ChloeGraceMoretz’s wedding to KateHarrison, Moretz knew right away she wanted the designer and #LouisVuitton to be involved. Head to the link in bio to watch the latest installment of Vogue’s FinalFitting. ♬ original sound - Vogue

Their wedding was more than a fashion moment — it was a celebration of partnership, friendship and choosing each other every day. From line dancing and poker to heartfelt vows, the ceremony reflected the things they cherish most. These moments highlight not just the glamour of Louis Vuitton gowns but also the joy of two women celebrating love on their own terms.