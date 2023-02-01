The buzz around Shakira and Bizarrap's hit single titled "Music Sessions #53" is not showing any signs of dying down anytime soon. Recent recports are even claiming that Gerard Pique's new girlfriend, Clara Chia Marti, has been in need of medical treatment due to the anxiety caused in the aftermath of the song's release.

It comes as no secret that Shakira was throwing shade at her ex-partner and his new girlfriend in the diss track. Pique has even responded directly by trolling her back, but Spanish media is saying that Clara Chia is "suffering" the consequences.

It was previously reported that the 23-year-old PR student is being stopped in the streets of Barcelona where people had been singing verses of the song to her. After that, she allegedly holed up in her parents' house to avoid the prying eyes of the public.

Lorena Vazquez of the podcast "El Periodico" has claimed that Chia is uncomfortable with the attention. Her claims were also backed up by Saul Ortiz, who was the one who shared that she has been seeking refuge with her family.

Now, according to Marca, the same reporters are claiming that Clara Chia had to be hospitalised due to an anxiety attack on Tuesday. "Clara went to the Hospital Quironsalud, a private clinic located in Barcelona, with the aim that the health workers preserve her health because of this setback that seriously affected her breathing," revealed Vazquez and Laura Fa.

Other Spanish programs have been claiming that the psychological treatment is ongoing. However, despite these reports, the couple is keeping a united front. They have recently been spotted leaving Pique's bachelor pad together and appeared to have been in a good mood.

They laughed off questions about the alleged anxiety attack, and even flaunted their relationship by going Instagram official.