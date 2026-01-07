A Texas man is going viral for riding his horse inside a Target store, leaving a trail of poop. The action has sparked outrage. Here's what happened inside the store as the staff chased them.

Stephen Harmon, also known on Instagram as cowboyatheart8, has gone viral for riding his horse inside a Target store in Texas.

On 6 January, Harmon filmed himself riding a full-sized horse with someone. He entered the store accompanied by a friend who was filming. He captioned the Instagram post: 'Taking A Horse Inside Target.'

In the video, shoppers who witnessed a once in a life time absurd scene was shock. A shopper also stopped to pet the horse. But Harmon still managed to complete a full circuit of the store.

Staff are running around and chasing him, attempting to stop him from doing a full circle and strolling.

Although the scene was amazing, what happened next left the shoppers and the staff disgusted—leaving a souvenir for all to witness— the horse left a trail of poop on the Target floor multiple times while taking a lap around the store.

In the video, Harmon's friend can be heard saying: 'Ohhh, she [the horse] crap.' After the disgusting scene, the cowboys continued their journey inside the store until a staff shoos them away.

The staff exclaimed, 'What are you doing? Get out of the store with a horse!' Harmon and his company left the store after the encounter.

Internet's Outrage

The video was soon picked up by conservative commentator Collin Rugg. He captioned the post: 'Man rides his horse through a Target store, horse poops all over the floor.'

The internet also weighed in on the viral video, and as expected, many didn't like the move, although some are throwing jokes like 'horseshit' and 'horsing around.'

One user bluntly called it 'disgusting,' while another reacted with disbelief, writing, 'It crapped on the floor. Wtf.'

Others responded with sarcasm. 'Casual day in Texas,' one netizen remarked, as another joked, 'Quit horsing around.'

However, some viewers raised more serious concerns. One user noted, 'I'm amazed they made it a full lap before security stepped in. It's funny until you're the one slipping on a "mess" while trying to buy groceries. Definitely not fair to the workers.'

Many netizens also criticised the behaviour as attention-seeking, expressing frustration over what people will do for social media engagement.

'Everything for views these days,' one user commented, while another added, 'Seriously, some people just do the most for attention smh [shaking my head].'

Meanwhile, one commenter loved the content but reminded them to be responsible, they said: 'Love the video, just next time you go in a facility, but something back there to catch the poop. That's so rude and disrespectful to leave for someone else to have to clean.'

Not the First Time He Pulled It Off

Although Harmon went viral because of the stunt, this is not the first time that he pulled it off. On 3 November 2025, Harmon went to a Tractor Supply in New York City, riding the same horse.

He captioned the video: 'I went into Tractor Supply with a horse and almost got kicked out 💀😭.'

Harmon greeted everyone casually, saying, 'Excuse me' and 'How ya'll doing?' like his action is normal and he just brought a dog into the store.

The manager confronted him, telling him that what he's doing is a liability, and asked him nicely to leave the store.

While the stunt may have earned laughs and clicks online, many argue it crossed a line. Riding a horse through a public store raises serious concerns about hygiene, safety, and respect for retail workers — issues that go far beyond viral entertainment.

As social media continues to reward shock value, incidents like this beg the question: where should the line be drawn?