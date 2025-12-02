A TikTok video posted by user Parksyyy has gone viral, attracting significant backlash from netizens for a prank played on their future sister-in-law, Libby, during Thanksgiving.

Many viewers have criticised the prank, claiming it had cruel intentions rather than being a simple 'turkey trot' tradition that participants prepare for.

The Thanksgiving Prank

TikTok user Parksyyy, who has since made their account private due to the negative reaction, shared a video in which they pranked their brother's fiancée, Libby.

The caption overlay read: 'Convinced my brother's fiancée that we're an intense Turkey Trot family... and that we run a full 10k every Thanksgiving.'

In the video, the entire family, including Libby, is shown wearing matching t-shirts. Libby even dons a tutu and a turkey hat, appearing ready to take part in what she believes is a cherished family tradition.

The family eventually revealed the truth, laughing and saying, 'We're kidding! There's no race.'

This was followed by a warm welcome: 'Welcome to the family, Libby.' However, Libby's reaction suggested disbelief, and she asked if they were serious.

After the revelation, her expression changed from ready and excited to confusion, disappointment, and possibly a sense of betrayal—even from her own fiancé. Despite the family's laughter, the prank clearly did not land as intended for Libby.

TikTok Influencer Calls Out the Prank

Another TikTok creator, Shawnda (@lifecoachshawn), stitched the video and offered her reaction. Her post has amassed 443,800 likes, 6,000 comments, and 5.3 million views.

She opened her commentary with: 'Imagine your introduction to a family you're about to marry into being a mean-spirited prank.'

Shawnda emphasised that, while the family may claim 'oh it was all in good fun,' Libby had trained for weeks in preparation for the Turkey Trot.

Shawnda continued: 'They all lied and conspired against her to make her the butt of the joke.'

She pointed out that a prank is usually considered successful when everyone laughs at the reveal—but in this case, Libby did not. Shawnda stated that the poor woman 'cried' after discovering the truth.

Intent vs Impact

She highlighted the distinction between intent and impact, saying: 'It doesn't matter if you meant to hurt her or not. It's intent versus impact. The impact was her crying and feeling hurt and betrayed by all of you.'

She further criticised the family, noting: 'I'm sure the narrative is gonna be "oh she's too sensitive, oh she can't take a joke, oh we didn't mean anything by it." But ya'll lied to this woman for weeks—even her own fiancé.'

Shawnda explained that the prank would have been more understandable if it had lasted just a day. Instead, Libby was misled for weeks, investing time, effort, and money to prepare.

'You took advantage of the fact that she is desperate to fit in,' Shawnda said, 'and you wanted her to stand out as the butt of your family's joke.'

Netizens React to the Prank

Viewers flocked to the comments to express their outrage. One wrote: 'A joke is "We're a Turkey Trot family" 10 seconds later "Just kidding!" Not whatever this was.'

One even asked, 'What is even the punchline? Haha you trusted us?'

Another added: 'Wait... she trained FOR WEEKS??? 😭'

Others pointed out that her preparation involved more than just physical training, including investing actual money in items necessary to participate in the Turkey Trot.

However, other thinks that the prank is harmless. 'So, this is the turkey trot prank everyone is going on about? It's not even that bad.'

Line Between Harmless Pranks and Mean Jokes

The video and its fallout have ignited a broader conversation online about the line between harmless pranks and mean-spirited jokes, particularly when they target someone eager to belong to a new family.

And this is not the only video to have caused harm, whether physical or emotional. Plus, it can't be denied that many influencers and content creators dive into pranks without considering the potential consequences—or whether the joke is actually funny, as a prank is supposed to be.