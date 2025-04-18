As families across Britain prepare for Easter egg hunts and hot cross buns, a major UK pet chain has decided to surprise shoppers by pausing rabbit sales from 18 to 21 April in all 460 of its stores.

Those fluffy little bunnies hopping through Easter cards and advertisements might seem the perfect holiday companion – but the grim reality behind impulse rabbit purchases has prompted Pets at Home to take a stand that could save thousands of lives.

The Easter Bunny Ban

It's not the first time they've done this either. This yearly pause has become something of a tradition for the retailer – one born not of commercial interests, but of compassion.

'Every year, we make the decision to temporarily halt rabbit sales over the Easter weekend,' explained a Pets at Home spokesperson. 'This is a deliberate action to discourage any impulsive choices about owning a rabbit, given their close association with this time of year.'

According to the company, rabbits make wonderful pets, but they are not the 'easy' pet. 'Rabbits have complex needs, including specialised dietary requirements and environments, and we always want to educate and encourage careful reflection on how those needs will be met.'

The timing isn't coincidental. Easter's connection with rabbits has long created a perfect storm of impulse purchases – with devastating consequences for the animals themselves.

From Cute Easter Gift To Forgotten Pet

The staff at Blackberry Farm Animal Sanctuary in Oxfordshire know the pattern all too well. By mid-May, they'll start receiving calls about unwanted Easter bunnies – and by summer, their hutches will be overflowing.

'People see these adorable little creatures and think they're getting a low-maintenance pet,' says Mandy Williams, who's been running the sanctuary for fifteen years. 'They don't realise they're taking on a decade-long commitment that requires daily care and specialist knowledge.'

It's a story repeated in animal shelters nationwide. According to PETA UK, four out of five rabbits purchased around Easter will be dead or abandoned within twelve months.

'Weeks or sometimes mere days later, they're discarded like unwanted Easter egg packaging,' said a PETA spokesperson, the frustration evident after years of dealing with the aftermath.

Britain's Most Neglected Pet

The statistics paint a heartbreaking picture. Between 2022 and 2024, the RSPCA took in 2,644 abandoned rabbits – and that's just one organisation. Across the UK, roughly 67,000 rabbits end up in rescue centres annually.

The situation has become so dire that the Rabbit Welfare Association has declared it 'the worst rabbit rescue crisis ever' in Britain.

Part of the problem lies in lax breeding regulations. Unlike dogs, rabbit breeding remains largely unregulated, creating a perfect environment for uninformed first-time owners to acquire unneutered rabbits with no guidance on proper care.

A Manchester vet who specialises in small animals sees the consequences first-hand. 'People bring in rabbits suffering from malnutrition, untreated illnesses, and horrific dental problems because they simply didn't know how to care for them properly,' he sighs. 'These aren't bad people – they just didn't understand what they were taking on.'

To break the cycle, the RWA is calling for the government to introduce a breeding amnesty. Additionally, before adopting a rabbit, owners are urged to conduct thorough research to ensure they're prepared for the commitment.

The Hidden Costs Of Fluffy Companionship

Those cute Easter bunny fantasies rarely account for the financial reality. Between proper housing, quality food, vaccinations, and insurance, rabbit owners should budget between £900 and £1,500 annually per rabbit.

And that's another thing many don't realise – rabbits should never live alone. These social creatures need companionship, preferably of their own kind.

'Getting two indoor rabbits could cost you anywhere from £7,700 to £10,600 over their lifetime,' cautions the PDSA. Outdoor rabbits require even more investment, potentially reaching £11,000 over their 8–12 year lifespan.

'They need so much more than just a hutch at the end of the garden,' an RSPCA spokesperson emphasised. 'They are very complex animals with needs for company, stimulation and exercise.'

What You Can Do Instead

For those still drawn to these remarkable creatures, animal welfare organisations suggest alternatives to impulse purchases: sponsor a rabbit at a local sanctuary, volunteer at a rescue centre, or simply wait until after Easter and consider adoption from a reputable shelter.

'If you're serious about rabbit ownership, we'll still be here after Easter,' says the Pets at Home spokesperson. 'And we'll help make sure you have everything you need to give these wonderful animals the life they deserve.'

As for the Easter bunny tradition? Perhaps it's time for chocolate rabbits to take centre stage instead – they might melt hearts, but at least they won't end up abandoned when the holiday magic fades.