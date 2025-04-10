Thousands of British holidaymakers are facing disruption this Easter as aviation worker strikes across Europe threaten travel plans. Widespread walkouts are underway in Italy and Greece—two of the UK's most beloved holiday destinations—causing cancelled flights, delays and mounting frustration among travellers. And with further action planned at Gatwick Airport later this month, things are likely to get worse before they get better.

Full-Day Strike in Greece Halts Flights

In Greece, air traffic controllers have launched a 24-hour strike, effectively grounding most commercial flights to and from the country. The only exemptions are emergency flights, military operations, humanitarian missions, and search and rescue services. Coordinated by the public sector union ADEDY, the strike comes in response to long-standing demands that include fair wage increases, the reinstatement of holiday bonuses, housing support, and better staffing and equipment.

As reported by Euronews, the Greek Air Traffic Controllers' Association says the aviation sector is plagued by 'staffing shortages and equipment problems', which have led to severe delays in recent years. These underlying issues show no signs of easing.

EasyJet Crews in Italy Stage Walkout

Meanwhile, EasyJet cabin crew stationed at Milan and Naples airports are carrying out a coordinated four-hour walkout between 10:30am and 2:30pm CET. This strike is being organised by several unions, including FILT, CGIL, and UIL. While EasyJet has not provided a detailed reason behind the strike, it aligns with growing dissatisfaction among aviation workers across Europe.

According to Anton Radchenko, CEO of AirAdvisor, the impact of such walkouts can be considerable. 'Flight attendants are a vital component in the service that commercial airlines provide, helping passengers to have a pleasant flight, but also ensuring safety equipment is working properly and demonstrating emergency procedures,' he said.

What Passengers Should Know About Compensation

Travellers impacted by delays or cancellations may be eligible for compensation under EU Regulation 261. If your flight is delayed by more than three hours or cancelled entirely due to a strike, you could claim between £220 and £520, depending on the flight distance.

While airlines can claim that strike action constitutes 'extraordinary circumstances', exempting them from financial liability, they are still obligated to rebook affected passengers or issue a full refund. Travellers are advised to keep records of all communications from the airline, including emails, texts and alerts, which can help support any compensation claims.

In a statement to The Independent, EasyJet said it was working to 'minimise disruption' and would contact customers impacted by the strikes to help rearrange travel plans. Still, the timing could hardly be worse.

Gatwick Airport Faces Strike Over Easter Weekend

Just as chaos unfolds across southern Europe, Gatwick Airport is bracing for its own travel nightmare. From 18 to 22 April, over 100 ground-handling staff employed by Red Handling will walk out, citing wage delays, pension failures and unsafe working conditions.

Employees allege that Red Handling has missed pension contributions, failed to properly register workers with pension providers, and paid wages up to two weeks late. Unite the Union also claims staff have been denied legally required breaks and the 11-hour rest period between shifts.

'Workers have had enough of Red Handling playing fast and loose with their retirement plans and waiting weeks for pay they are rightfully owed,' said Sharon Graham, general secretary of Unite. The union's regional officer, David Taylor, added that the strike was designed to 'hold Red Handling accountable' and demand action on outstanding pensions and health and safety.

According to The Mirror, the strikes are expected to disrupt 50 flights daily—totalling 250 over the five-day period. Affected airlines include Air Peace, Norwegian, Delta and TAP.

A Sector in Crisis

The coordinated strikes in Greece and Italy are symptomatic of deeper unrest throughout the aviation industry. Long working hours, inadequate staffing, poor equipment and delayed payments have created the perfect storm. The consequences extend well beyond the day of action, often disrupting airline schedules for days afterwards.

For those with upcoming flights, experts recommend planning for delays, checking in with your airline regularly, and having backup plans where possible. Travellers may also want to explore travel insurance options that specifically cover strike-related delays.

The timing—coinciding with the Easter holiday rush—makes this particularly painful for passengers and airlines alike. If you're planning to fly during this period, brace yourself: Europe's skies are clouded with more than just spring showers.